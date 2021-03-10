Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AIM ImmunoTech to Participate at M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- OCALA, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that Thomas K. Equels, AIM’s Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC.

The conference will take place March 17-19, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm ET, and feature roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, and presentations from hundreds of issuers, both domestically and internationally.

During this virtual conference, AIM ImmunoTech will present along with many other important voices in the health care industry. To attend and access exclusive content, sign up to become an M-Vest member HERE and stay tuned for more updates. The presentation will be available on the investor relations section of AIM's website at https://aimimmuno.com/events-presentations/.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: 212-671-1021
Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@aimimmuno.com



