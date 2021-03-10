MasterControl Announces 2020 Company Performance And 2021 Outlook

New product innovation and strong customer success drive growth

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a global provider of software solutions for life sciences and other regulated industries, today announced it delivered over 20% year over year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2020.



MasterControl’s commitment to the life science industry not only led to strong growth but ensured that companies that develop, manufacture and distribute life-saving products were able to navigate the disruptions caused by the global pandemic and respond with unparalleled speed and efficiency to deliver products that protect, diagnose, treat and prevent COVID-19.

“It has been a tremendous year, watching our teams shift to new working environments and our customers innovating and contributing directly to fighting to COVID-19,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “It’s rewarding to know we are making an impact to bring life changing products to more people sooner.”

2020 marks a decade of double-digit growth at MasterControl. With strong contributions from its core quality management system (QMS) business – which is trusted by over 1000 companies worldwide – and rapid growth in its new manufacturing execution solution which has been adopted by over 75 customers in just the last 18 months. New business highlights included:

Additional center at leading U.S. regulatory agency selected MasterControl Quality Excellence.

Global life sciences services leader expands MasterControl Quality Excellence deployment.

Multiple cell and gene therapy leaders selected MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence.

Multiple top 10 global contract development manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) selected MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence.

Building on 2020 success, MasterControl will launch its new MasterControl Insights suite to further empower life science executives, quality professionals and manufacturing operations leaders by unlocking the power of product quality intelligence. MasterControl Insights will deliver modern analytics, business intelligence and dashboarding tools out-of-the-box as well and will be the foundation for targeted applications of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) for improved decisioning, process optimization, and risk mitigation.

In addition to 2020 performance, MasterControl announced a corporate restructure to accommodate high growth in the coming years, specifically with respect to new product development, customer success and expansion in APAC.

Matt Lowe was promoted to chief product officer and Martin Smyth was promoted to SVP of GTM strategy. Brian Curran has taken a new role as SVP of Manufacturing Excellence customer success.

Dave Edwards was promoted to chief revenue officer, Alicia Garcia was promoted to chief culture officer, Alan Rencher was promoted to EVP of Labs and Valerie Leach was promoted to VP marketing operations.

Sara Bresee is the new managing director of APAC. In her new role, Bresee will be responsible for expanding MasterControl market share across the APAC region and lead the global partner program.

“We have a lot of talent at MasterControl and this shift in structure is putting the talent exactly where we need it to meet our growth objectives,” said Beckstrand, CEO. “I anticipate great things from this team in 2021 and beyond.”

For more information about MasterControl, please visit www.MasterControl.com

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurst

MasterControl

jhurst@mastercontrol.com

+1-801-560-9608