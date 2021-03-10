Akesis Galaxy® RTi SRS System Receives FDA Clearance

/EIN News/ -- High-Precision Intracranial Gamma System to Treat Brain Diseases and Brain Cancer



CONCORD, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Akesis Galaxy® RTi, an advanced gamma stereotactic radiosurgery system (SRS) with continuous 360o rotational technology and real-time, in-line imaging, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Upon release, the Akesis Galaxy RTi will be the only high-precision intracranial gamma system with real-time and in-line CBCT + kV/kV imaging. The imaging system is on a rigid ring-gantry at the treatment plane, eliminating the need to move the patient or interrupt treatment to image. It also supports fully automated intrafractional skull tracking and corrections. This is the third system within the Akesis Galaxy SRS platform; the Akesis Galaxy RTx and Akesis Galaxy have received FDA clearance.

“The Akesis Galaxy platform represents the next evolution in SRS technology,” said Gerry Vantellingen, President. “This modern approach to intracranial radiosurgery combines the proven efficacy of gamma radiotherapy with state-of-the-art rotational technology, optimizing both treatment planning and delivery.”

The dynamic, rotational delivery of the Akesis Galaxy RTi provides more flexibility in shaping the dose distribution as opposed to traditional, fixed sector-based delivery. The compact source drawer with 30 gamma sources, combined with the four sizes of collimators and one blocking position, offers almost infinite possibilities to shape the dose distribution.

The Akesis Galaxy RTi was engineered to offer an impressive return on investment. Because the imaging and treatment beams are coincident, there’s no interruption to the treatment for imaging, reducing patient “time on the table.” Plus, the inventive source drawer approach lowers the total cost of ownership and reduces downtime during source replacement from weeks to days.

The Akesis Galaxy platform builds on well-proven isometric design principles that have been published in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed papers for Co-60 based radiosurgery. The platform is an ideal solution for high-throughput institutions, smaller cancer centers and value-based reimbursement models.

About Akesis

At Akesis, we believe that everyone should have access to life-saving radiation medicine. Akesis, named after a Greek god of healing, is developing innovative stereotactic radiosurgery and linear accelerator platforms that incorporate patented, continuous 360o rotational technology and real-time, in-line imaging. By combining innovative, advanced technology with proven treatment approaches, Akesis is creating the next evolution in Radiation Medicine. Akesis products are manufactured at the company’s facility east of San Francisco, CA. www.akesis.com

