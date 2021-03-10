uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Davenport Area

Electronics Repair Business Keeps Davenport Community Connected

/EIN News/ -- DAVENPORT, Iowa, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Davenport at 2828 E. 53rd St. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Davenport is owned by Hyle Erwin and managed by Ray Cruys. The partners own three other stores in the Des Moines area, as well as a few stores in Lincoln, Nebraska and Minneapolis, Minnesota. The entire district is managed by Kitt Linville.

“There’s no technology repair too difficult for our team to handle,” said Linville. “This store is Samsung and Google authorized, so our experienced technicians can work on just about any device. We also offer free diagnostics on all devices, so customers won’t suffer any additional costs for simply inquiring about a device repair.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 10.8 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

uBreakiFix Davenport is conveniently located in a busy shopping center next to Pella Windows & Doors and Johnson Fitness & Wellness. With same day repairs, uBreakiFix Davenport fits into customers’ daily schedule to ensure no additional stress or time cost.

“At uBreakiFix, we’re all about making our customers’ experience as seamless and convenient as possible,” said Linville. “We know how difficult and frustrating it can be when our devices break, which is why we value quality customer care and satisfaction above all else.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Davenport and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/davenport. uBreakiFix Davenport is located at:

uBreakiFix

2828 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807

(563) 214-0707

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

