Eyenovia to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP™) platform technology, today announced that management will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held on March 15-17, 2021. Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.
Institutional investors interested in a one-on-one meeting with Eyenovia management should contact their ROTH institutional sales representative.
About Eyenovia, Inc.
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP™) platform technology. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information, visit www.eyenovia.com.
