Eyenovia to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP™) platform technology, today announced that management will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held on March 15-17, 2021. Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Institutional investors interested in a one-on-one meeting with Eyenovia management should contact their ROTH institutional sales representative.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP™) platform technology. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Diana Soltesz
Pazanga Health Communications
dsoltesz@pazangahealth.com
(818) 618-5634


Primary Logo

