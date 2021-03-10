Luna Collaborates with Emory Healthcare to Introduce At-Home Physical Therapy Across Atlanta Metro Region

Georgia health system to provide in-person, outpatient PT delivery to patients at home via Luna

ATLANTA and ROCKLIN, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Emory Healthcare, the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia, announced a new collaboration with Luna, the leader in on-demand physical therapy, to bring outpatient physical therapy services to Atlanta-area patients in the comfort of their homes.



“We are excited to expand our rehabilitation services with on-demand, in-home physical therapy as an alternative to visiting an outpatient clinic,” said Scott D. Boden, MD, director of the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center and vice president for business innovation at Emory Healthcare. “By collaborating with Luna, we’re able to bring safe, convenient, and high-quality care to patients who do not live near one of our physical therapy sites, removing the barriers of travel time and transportation and making it as easy as possible to complete their treatment plan.”

Emory will be able to access Luna’s broad network of local physical therapists. Using its best-in-class technology platform, Luna seamlessly matches patients to a therapist based on specialty, geography, schedules, and other factors. Therapists will visit the patient at the time and location of the patient’s choosing. All Luna therapists are fully outfitted with PPE (personal protective equipment) to minimize any risk of COVID-19 transmission.

By delivering care in-person, Luna therapists are able to evaluate the patient and create a unique care plan catered to the patient’s individual needs and goals. The same physical therapist will treat the patient for the entire treatment plan. Between visits, patients and therapists will communicate through the Luna platform to set next appointment times, perform therapist-prescribed exercises, and track the recovery process.

“People are increasingly demanding more convenient forms of care, and offering this alternative care delivery option will help Emory expand their footprint without having to add more physical centers,” said Palak Shah, Head of Clinical Services at Luna. “We’re excited to bring on-demand, at-home physical therapy to Emory’s patients and expand their options for receiving care at home.”

The collaboration with Luna will supplement Emory’s existing relationship with Select Medical for in-clinic physical therapy and is keeping with Emory’s mission of continually finding new solutions to help patients better manage and overcome medical conditions. The new service is available to Emory patients in the Atlanta area, and patients can book appointments by visiting getluna.com/appointment. Luna already works with health systems and physical therapy groups to provide at-home care via in-person delivery in 10 states across the country, including Arizona, California, Delaware, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington State.

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic. For leading health systems and orthopedic groups Luna improves revenue for rehabilitation services by dramatically expanding access and reach, improving adherence, reducing costs, and standardizing quality. Luna is the fastest growing physical therapy provider, with more than 800 exceptional therapists providing services in 10 states across the country. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com .