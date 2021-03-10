HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Spring Set to Explore Industry’s Startup Ecosystem

Upcoming Virtual Event to Spotlight Up-and-Coming Technologies Ahead of Fall Pitchfest Competition

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week’s Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Spring will examine the ongoing innovation and acceleration of the industry’s ecosystem during “Six Emerging HR Tech Startups to Put on Your Radar Now.”



Attendees will have the chance to see an array of new and emerging solutions in action throughout the conference, and this session will focus on a set of diverse solutions that help HR leaders address some of the most important issues facing employers today. The six are:

Eskalera, an all-digital employee engagement and organizational analytics platform that drives inclusion through training, reflection and connection.

FutureFit AI, an artificial intelligence-powered approach to separations, helping workers navigate career transitions.

Hourly by AMS, a toolset to help both organizations and candidates navigate the hiring process for hourly positions.

Predictive Hire, a frontier interview automation solution that solves three pain points in recruiting – bias, candidate experience and efficiency.

Unmind, a workplace mental health platform that empowers employees to measure, understand and improve their mental wellbeing.

Work Shield, a solution for preventing, dealing with and solving workplace harassment.

Scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Friday, March 19, 2021, the session will also give attendees an idea of the types of innovations featured in the Startup Pavilion and the annual Pitchfest competition taking place at the in-person HR Technology Conference planned for later this year.

Steve Boese, program chair for the annual Fall HR Technology Conference, commented, “Some exciting things are happening in HR tech right now, and we’re excited to give attendees a sneak peek at some of the new and emerging HR technology solutions available without having to wait until the fall to learn about them.”

Being held Tuesday, March 16 – Friday, March 19, the immersive HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Spring will feature seven first-rate keynotes, presentations from renowned thought leaders, dynamic Q&A sessions, intelligent networking and a fully interactive virtual expo hall. For the complete agenda and complimentary registration, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology, covering all the latest trends. From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as startups. For more information, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. A limited number of press and industry analyst passes are available for this event. To find out if you qualify for a pass, please complete the form available on this page. Media Contacts: Rennette Fortune LRP Media Group 561-622-6520 ext. 8674 rfortune@lrp.com Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com