Roshan Selects NetNumber to Expand Service Offerings in Afghanistan

NetNumber Impact in the Middle East & Africa Continues to Grow

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today that Roshan (Telecom Development Company Afghanistan), the leading digital communications provider in Afghanistan, has chosen NetNumber Signaling and Routing solutions to deliver advanced services and solutions to their mobile subscribers. After a thorough evaluation of competitive solutions, Roshan will begin deploying NetNumber’s Signaling Transfer Point (STP) and Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC) applications in the first quarter of 2021 with the goal of being operational by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

The NetNumber TITAN platform, hardened for the CSP network over many years, is an integrated, fully NFV-compliant solution for 2G through 4G networks. It enables CSPs to centrally provision and roll out multiple network solutions on a single platform and combine industry data such as number portability. TITAN can be deployed in a wide range of ways including, cloud-hosted (AWS), NFV-compliant, cloud-native and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, providing optimal flexibility.

By selecting NetNumber’s STP/DSC solution, carriers and MNOs are investing in a future-proof, infrastructure that reduces TCO while dramatically simplifying the transitions both from a TDM network to IP, and from SS7 to a SIP/ Diameter-based signaling environment. This multi-generational solution will enable Roshan to transition it’s network in Afghanistan from 2G, 3G, 4G to 5G in a seamless fashion with no network disruption.

According to a recent report from the GSMA, more than half of the Middle East and Africa’s population will be subscribed to mobile broadband services by 2023, and the region will have more than 700 million mobile connections by 2025. This growth will be made possible through the continued investments in network infrastructure by operators such as Roshan.

“NetNumber is honored to be a trusted partner of Roshan and we are excited to help them deploy a network that bridges both legacy with the new,” said Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer, NetNumber. “Roshan is on a mission to change the face of telecom infrastructure in this region and NetNumber’s intergenerational platform is the perfect vehicle to help them meet their signaling, routing, security and subscriber management needs.”

“We are delighted to be working with NetNumber, a company having the breadth and depth of experience from working with innovative and leading service providers around the globe,” said Altaf Ladak, Deputy CEO, Roshan. “Our partnership provides us with an opportunity to bring new investments and the latest technology to Afghanistan.”

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings over 20 years of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private Networks and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platforms, TITAN and TITAN.IUM. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

About Roshan

Roshan (Telecom Development Company Afghanistan Ltd) is Afghanistan's leading total communications provider with 5.5 million active subscribers and a network that covers over 287 districts and cities in all of the country's 34 provinces.

Roshan is a true Afghanistan success story, serving as a catalyst for economic growth and actively contributing to the country’s long-term development. Since its inception in 2003, Roshan has invested approximately $750 million in Afghanistan and is the country’s single largest private investor and taxpayer, contributing approximately five percent of the Afghan government's overall domestic revenue. Roshan directly employs around 900 people, 20 percent of whom are women, and provides indirect employment to more than 35,000 people. Roshan is deeply committed to Afghanistan’s reconstruction and development.

The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), part of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), is the sole shareholder of Roshan and promotes private initiatives and building economically sound enterprises in the developing world. Roshan brings international expertise to the country and is committed to the highest standards of network quality and coverage for the people of Afghanistan.

To learn more about Roshan, visit www.roshan.af or http://www.facebook.com/RoshanConnects. You can also follow us on Twitter @roshanconnects.

Jim Gayton NetNumber +1-978-609-7726 jgayton@netnumber.com