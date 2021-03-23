Can Hong Kong Residents Buy UK Property?

The UK Government's announcement surrounding BNO passport holders gave millions of Hong Kong residents a fast track to British Citizenship. There is still strong demand for UK property which compared to Hong Kong property is affordable and offers good yields and potential capital growth. Manchester is an incredibly popular destination for Hong Kong residents.

With many Hong Kong residents are looking to buy UK property, we take a look at some of the most common questions we're asked by customers from Hong Kong.

A specialist mortgage broker will be aware of all lender requirements and, as such, can facilitate and smooth the process for a Hong Kong buyer.” — Stuart Marshall