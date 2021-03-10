DeStars.org Announces their Latest Solution to Naming Stars
Using NFT tokens, DeStars.org have given people the opportunity to name their stars on the Ethereum BlockchainLONDON , ENGLAND , UNITED KINGDOM , March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder of DeStars.org, Davidd.Tech, recently discovered a new way for people to give their stars a unique name completely customized to their liking. Using an NFT (Non-fungible) token, people can name their chosen star from a collection of 16,383 stars. This method is done using Blockchain via Smart Contracts, which keeps each name unique and authentic.
This idea came to Davidd.Tech while he was looking up at the stars and thinking of a subject to teach about Smart Contracts. With NFTs being a digital trend right now, and after he purchased a star for himself, he connected the dots and started DeStars.org.
Davidd.Tech shares that his reason for starting this was because there is no official way to register or rename a star, and his inspiration came from the HashMask Movement, which is an online NFT project consisting of a unique and eclectic collection of digital artworks.
As an online platform, DeStars.org disclaims that people will not be purchasing a star or registering it on an official star register, but by using a Decentralized Storage IPFS with an NFT, which will create a reference to a star and a name inside the blockchain, also making the name more ‘unique, rare, and eternal’.
The founder of DeStars.org explains that names of astronomical objects are agreed upon by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), which has not taken on any new names for stars, and who works mostly with numbers when studying and searching for stars.
Furthermore, the companies that let people name a star have their own private database and once someone names their star they receive a certificate and instructions for locating it in the night sky, but the downside is that the names are not recognized by the International Astronomical Union, and so DeStars.org is ‘giving the power back to the people who own them’.
To ensure the uniqueness of each star name, users will find the set of rules on the DeStars.org website, stating that no star name can be identical, nor can it be changed, the names are case sensitive, and a maximum of 25 symbols (only alphanumerical), including spaces, may be used, names can also not start or end with a space.
Users can start their search for the desired star on the star map navigation available on the DeStars.org website. Once they selected and named their star they will receive a virtual ‘Star Certificate’ as proof of ownership, stating that it is registered and stored on the Ethereum Blockchain under the users name with the date and star coordinates recorded on it.
Users can choose from three types of stars on the virtual star map navigation, namely, a ‘Normal Star’, which can be seen from a small village, for example, where the light pollution is minimal, a ‘Bright Star’, which can be seen in small cities, with moderate light pollution, and a ‘Very Bright Rare Star’, which can be seen in bigger cities where there is significant light pollution.
Davidd.Tech started his YouTube Channel, ‘Davidd That’s Me’ several months ago, having almost reached 60K subscribers thus far. He started coding when he was 13 years old, and provides various how-to videos about coding and earning from it, as well as other tech-related vlogs. Users can also learn more about Crypto with Davidd here.
The DeStars.org founder explains that people can sell their stars if they wish to earn a profit via the online exchange system like opensea.io and they can attach their stars to their ETH wallet. It is easy to get started, and creates a fun and dynamic experience for any astronomy and technology enthusiast out there - register your NFT here.
DeStars.org is an online star naming platform with a collection of over 16, 000 unique stars that have been mined from Normal stars to Very Bright stars. It uses NFT tokens with a reference to a star and a name inside the Ethereum Blockchain.
