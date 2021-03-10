Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Market Grows With Rising Demand For Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor Assembly And Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

Rising demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market. Consumer electronics is a key segment that is entirely dependent on the semiconductor industry. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics market stood at $10.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9% to reach $48.37 billion by 2022. In recent years, the application of semiconductor Integrated Circuits (ICs) in various electronic devices is continuously increasing in order to perform multiple functions. Therefore, growing consumer electronics is likely to intensify the demand for semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment.

The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market consists of sales of semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing equipment used for semiconductor assembly and packaging. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market covered in TBRC’s report is segmented by type into plating equipment; inspection and dicing equipment; wire bonding equipment; die-bonding equipment, by application into consumer electronics; healthcare devices; automotive; enterprise storage; others.

The global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market is expected to grow from $11.92 billion in 2020 to $13.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $21.39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The regions with semiconductor equipment market shares are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The major players covered in the global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market are Amkor Technology, Tokyo Electron Limited, Lam Research Corporation, ASML Holding N.V., Applied Materials, KLA-Tencor, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Advantest, Screen Holdings Co. Ltd., Teradyne Inc., Kulicke & Soffa Industries, ASE, Plasma-Therm., Besi, DIAS Automation, Rudolph Technologies.

The countries covered in the global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The regions covered in the global semiconductor assembly and packaging equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

