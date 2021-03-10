Ascripting Publishes Ten Recording Artists You Need to Keep Up With in 2021

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There’s no doubt that 2020 was a particularly difficult year for everyone around the world. With the pandemic keeping people locked away in their homes all day, many individuals turned to music to escape their confinement and worries. On the other hand, many new artists began to spend their time brewing some of their best work, and through the power of social media have started to make waves in the music industry.

We spent a great deal of time searching social media and the internet as a whole to find ten artists that possess an abundance of talent, but may have flown under your music radar. These artists are putting out some impressive work, and we highly encourage you to familiarize yourself with them before they hit the limelight. Without further ado, here are ten artists you should keep up with this year!

(Note: The following artists are placed in random order)





1. Daniel Meschino

After cutting his teeth as a lead guitarist and vocalist in Toronto, Canada’s, prominent, pop-punk scene, Daniel Meschino has evolved into a singer-songwriter in his own right. Influenced by the likes of John Mayer, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Ne-Yo, this Vaughan, Ontario, native has made great strides in his crusade to create pop music, which is not only inspirational and motivational, but also authentic and relatable. Brought together through circumstances and luck, Meschino’s efforts culminated after a chance meeting with producer, writer and drummer of Canadian rock band, Finger Eleven, Steve Molella. Together, the pair spent the latter half of 2020 diligently working on Meschino’s long-awaited debut album, which seamlessly blends introspective lyrics and emotional vocals, together with bright, upbeat instrumentals. Daniel Meschino’s debut single, “Alone”, showcases his smooth, soul-stirring falsetto, along with his versatility and overall prowess as a musician. “Alone” is slated for an April, 2021 release.





2. D’NME

Talented rapper D’NME is never lacking confidence. The self-proclaimed "face of the rap game” and "greatest rapper in the world” is undoubtedly one of the most gifted and technically sound emcees to emerge in the hip-hop realm in recent years. He was born as Roderick Anson, and originally hails from Toronto, Canada. Capitalizing on the emergence of the digital music market, D’NME independently released various mixtapes such as: “Guns & Roses”, and “No Absence of Malice. In 2015, D’NME released his third mixtape titled “I Smell Blood in the Water,” which was hosted by Southern Smoke founder, DJ Smallz. Then, he followed up with his online smash "Bad AF" featuring Adam Duncan. D’NME’s 2017 EP “Number One with a Bullet” garnered a great amount of attention and respect online. D’NME has been featured on platforms such as Thisis50.com, RespectMag.com, and Allhiphop.com, and is quickly gaining exposure from many media outlets. In 2019, D’NME became the first Canadian rapper in history to win the “Freestyle of the Week” award on Doghouse Radio in New York City. His recent single, “On the Way”, features Keenan TreVon, and has been receiving critical acclaim online. We can’t wait to see what this talented artist has in store for 2021.







3. DJ Ference



Miami is internationally known for its crazy party scene and having some of the best DJ's in the world play around town. Miami’s own, DJ FERENCE, is a part of that list. DJ Ference was born on June 10, 1990 in Miami Beach, Florida. At the age of 12 he discovered his passion for music and he knew it was time for him to put his skills to the test by learning how to mix various genres of music. Ference is recognized for his ability to pump up any crowd as well as his selections, spinning various genres of music such as House, 80’s, Funk, Hip-Hop, Rock, Latin and many others. As he explains it, "I have the talent for keeping the dance floor moving, non-stop." He has had the pleasure of playing for thousands of people across the globe, delivering joy and making a difference in the lives of many people as he develops himself further as a music professional. As a former DJ for "Team Pitbull”, Ference has developed his chops among some of Miami's finest including working on music projects with multi-platinum recording artist and global icon Flo Rida. With his honored induction into The E11EVEN Group, DJ Ference serves as the resident DJ for one of Miami’s most exclusive venues, Gold Rush Cabaret. DJ Ference is here to make his mark with passion and dedication to music and entertainment. Listen To The DIF-FERENCE!



4. BLuv



Benjamin “BLuv“ Belotte was born on August 26, 1992 in Brooklyn, NY to a Dominican - Haitian mother and Haitian father. The talented artist was raised in Flatbush with his older brother. BLuv developed a love for music at a young age, something he credits to listening to his brother playing Biggie, Pac, Method Man, Dr. Dre, and many other legendary artists. “I started writing from being in the streets and going through my little situations,” BLuv stated. A few months later, BLuv began recording music as a way to share his thoughts in an artistic way. After years of preparation and being around WinnersCircle Entertainment, he released his first music video titled “FEAR”, available on YouTube and FlowtasticTV. BLuv is currently working on multiple new music projects, and he believes 2021 will be his best year yet. We can’t wait to see what the young artist comes up with this year.



5. JMC Bugatti



Originally born in Bennettsville, South Carolina, JMC Bugatti, or Gatti as his peers call him, grew up all around the state of North Carolina. Claiming Rockingham North Carolina as his hometown, Gatti gained many life lessons in the Tre 4 area of the state- Winston Salem, Greensboro, and High Point. Music always surrounded Gatti as he was growing up, whether it was from singing in the church choir, or his grandfather recording him at the young age of 13. His grandfather is a lifelong musician whose main instrument is the guitar. The combination of singing and instruments taught Gatti everything he possibly could learn about music. At the age of 15, Gatti met Rockaway, a producer from the New Jersey City with the same name. Rockaway introduced Gatti to numerous artists, but the main ones that stuck were MF DOOM & NAS. Over the years, Gatti has continuously elevated his craft and has met countless producers and artists which has made for some amazing music. Gatti has created 9 projects since 2015, and it’s only now that the growth and versatile style is shining more than ever. JMC Bugatti is set to have a big year, and we highly suggest that you follow along!



6. TindalOffDae



TindalOffDae is an up-and-coming artist with an incomparable style. He first began his music venture in 2012 when he was just 11 years old. He started by playing music around his cousins, and his passion quickly developed from there. TindalOffDae mentioned that he has many musical influences and inspirations, with his first inspiration being Snoop Dogg. “Snoop Dogg has always inspired me from a young age,” he stated. TindalOffDae then began to become immersed in Boosie’s music, but stated that his biggest influence in the music industry is currently Chief Keef. TindalOffDae currently has around 50 thousand streams across the internet- an impressive achievement considering he’s only been taking his music career seriously for short duration of time. “I’m a unique artist, you can’t compare me! I have my own style,” TindalOffDae boldly expressed when asked what he believes sets him apart. His authenticity is on full display in his recent song, “Wishes.” Readers can also experience his unique style in his newest visuals on YouTube for his song, “Camping.” Although ones musical journey is often a marathon as opposed to a race, TindalOffDae will without a doubt reach the right destination.



7. C-Spoke



Craig Johnson, also known by his artist name, C-Spoke, is a skilled artist from Upper Marlboro, Maryland in the DMV/PG County rap scene looking to expand worldwide to impact millions of people in a positive light. C-Spoke has always been fond of music. He learned to play the piano and flute at the early age of six years old, and even performed a few recitals for his school while in elementary. The artist also enjoys creative writing in the form of poems and journaling, and he has even written a book. Unfortunately, due to a housing renovation, the book was lost with no records of it. As he grew older, C-Spoke was introduced to the recording studio by a couple of friends in his neighborhood, and he instantly found a new hobby of recording music that he was passionate about; however, due to his family’s views on musical artists, he was discouraged from the path and discontinued the hobby. Once he graduated from high school and started to attend Kent State University, however, music found its way back into his life, and he regained the passion with a new sense of purpose to impact others in a positive way, complete with good vibes and energy. A lot of negative messages are put out through hip-hop, and C-Spoke strongly desires to be the guy to make a positive difference and change the game in his own light. Look out for C-Spoke this year, as he’s on a mission to change the game!



8. NYNE



NYNE is an American hip-hop artist of Guatemalan and El Salvadoran descent. Born in Long Island New York, he spent his childhood between Long Beach and Stamford, CT until moving to the Dallas area around the age of 10. Being an avid writer at an early age, he began to write music religiously at the age of 16. He continued to improve his writing and finally released his first album titled “I am NYNE” in 2020, shortly followed by a 4 song EP “Therapeutic Measures” the same year. He is currently working on his sophomore album aimed to be released in the early summer of 2021. He is currently tapping into his strong Latino roots in hopes of being able to provide consistent content in both Spanish and English. Being born on September 9th, 1996, the name NYNE is a tribute to his lucky number as well as being spelled “NY” for New York, and “NE” for New England, where he originally hails from. Look for NYNE to takeoff in 2021.



9. Rawsickill

Rawsickill is a musician with a radiant chill yet mysterious vibe. The artist grew up in Hampton, VA, home of many greats such as Timbaland, Pharrell, Missy Eliot, etc. One of Rawsickill’s major musical influences is the hip-hop artist Hopsin, followed with a few other musical influences such as Bon Jovi, Drake, Journey, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more micro influences along the musician’s career. Rawsickill has been partaking in musical opportunities and practices since the young age of 7 to further carry on and begin the start of his music career in late 2016 coming into 2017. The musician has released three music videos thus far, one of which is a feature with a Michigan artist Smerk. He also released two solo videos which all dropped in the year of 2019. Continuously building his catalog, the artist is still on the hustle with much more coming as the year moves along in 2021. Stay on the lookout for The Poseidon of Virginia, AKA Rawsickill. This musician shows a great deal of promise for the years to come, and we can’t wait to see what he has planned for 2021.





10. Razavi



Razavi is an upcoming superstar from the edges of North Toronto. He seamlessly incorporates his Iranian music background into the Toronto sound that has been growing in popularity in recent years. His unique melodies are deep-rooted in Persian culture, and perfectly accompany the authentic rap lyrics heard in his music. These two elements inform his musical style and are the source of his astonishing versatility. Having lived the early half of his life in Iran and the later half in Toronto, where he currently resides, the artist has experienced the hardships of living in a third-world country and has the privilege of living in a modernized society such as Canada. He aspires to one day change his homeland, Iran, through his music and the experiences he has gathered living in Canada and the USA. Razavi prioritizes authenticity in his work while exercising his right to imagination. He indulges in writing about scenarios that seem unrealistic, all the while ensuring their roots in reality. If you are looking for a new artist to fall in love with, Razavi is the perfect candidate. Look out for this artist in 2021 as we are sure you will hear about him soon.

