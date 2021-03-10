Kuros Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Clinical and Investor Conferences

New data on the role of osteoimmunology in bone formation at BritSpine Meeting



/EIN News/ -- SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies and a pioneer in the emerging field of osteoimmunology, today announced that the company will present at two major European conferences in March, both to be held virtually.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Grau, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 18th edition of BioCapital Europe, the premier life investment venue organized by LSP on March 11. Joost de Bruijn will deliver a corporate presentation at 11.30 CET, and be available, with Michael Grau, for 1x1 meetings with investors. For more info about this event, please visit the meeting website: https://www.biocapitaleurope.com

Kuros will also present real-world clinical data and research on the role of osteoimmunology in bone formation in two presentations at the 11th BritSpine conference, taking place March 10-12. Lukas A. van Dijk will present research that demonstrates the following properties after treatment with Kuros’ MagnetOs:

Direct upregulation of pro-healing, anti-inflammatory immune cells by the unique needle-shaped surface of Kuros’ MagnetOs™ advanced bone graft.





Increased vascularization by epithelial cells grown in the same pro-healing microenvironment compared to the market-leading synthetic bone graft, Vitoss®.



In addition, Dr Kornelis Poelstra MD PhD of the Robotic Spine Institute of Las Vegas will be presenting his findings from a series of patients treated using MagnetOs in his clinical practice.

Details for the presentations:

Calcium phosphates with submicron topography enhance human macrophage M2 polarization (In Vitro). Lukas A. van Dijk. March 10, at 10AM GMT (11AM CET)





Cervical- and lumbar spinal fusion through submicron surface topography - Real life clinical data. Kornelis Poelstra. March 10, at 12.30PM GMT (1.30PM CET)



For more info about BritSpine 2021, please visit the https://www.ukssb.com/britspine2021.

MagnetOs bone graft is supported by a growing set of preclinical data demonstrating equivalence to the current gold standard, autograft, with over three years of clinical experience since its first use in the UK in May 2017.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences is a leader in next generation synthetic bone graft technologies for targeted and controlled bone healing. Kuros’s bone graft substitute, MagnetOs, is commercialized in the U.S. and UK for use in posterolateral spinal fusions. Kuros’s lead product in development, Fibrin PTH, a drug-biologic combination for spinal interbody fusion, has started a phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. Kuros is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, Bilthoven, The Netherlands and Burlington (MA), U.S. The Company is listed according to the International Reporting Standard on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol KURN. Visit www.kurosbio.com for additional information on Kuros, its science and product pipeline.

About MagnetOs bone graft

MagnetOs bone graft has an advanced submicron surface topography that leads to the formation of bone in spinal fusion defects rather than scar tissue. In preclinical models, MagnetOs preferentially directs the body’s early wound healing response toward the bone-forming pathway, an effect that is so potent that bone can be formed even in soft tissues without the need for added cells or growth factors. This ground-breaking research led to Kuros attaining an osteoinductive claim for MagnetOs in Europe. Results from in vitro or in vivo laboratory testing may not be predictive of clinical experience in humans. MagnetOs is not cleared by FDA as an osteoinductive bone graft.

US indications statement

MagnetOs is an implant intended to fill bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system, i.e., posterolateral spine. MagnetOs must be used with autograft as a bone graft extender in the posterolateral spine. These osseous defects may be surgically created or the result of traumatic injury to the bone and are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure.

EU indications statement

MagnetOs is intended for use as bone void filler for voids and gaps that are not intrinsic to the stability of the bony structure. MagnetOs is indicated for use in the treatment of surgically created osseous defects or osseous defects resulting from traumatic injury to the bone. MagnetOs is intended to be packed into bony voids or gaps of the skeletal system (i.e. extremities, spine, cranial, mandible, maxilla and pelvis) and may be combined with autogenous bone. MagnetOs should not be used to treat large defects that in the surgeon’s opinion would fail to heal spontaneously. In load bearing situations, MagnetOs is to be used in conjunction with internal or external fixation devices.

