CallTower Honored with 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

CallTower's Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Solution gets Recognized for Industry Innovation

/EIN News/ -- South Jordan, UT, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named CallTower’s Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution as a recipient of a 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

CallTower was the first solution provider to deliver an integrated Office 365 Native Microsoft Teams experience with global calling plans, empowered by a 24/7/365 US-based client services team - ensuring a personalized implementation, adoption, training and support strategy. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CallTower enables customers to bring their current voice services into the Microsoft Cloud through Microsoft Teams Direct Routing. CallTower delivers key Microsoft Teams unified communication as a service (UCaaS) features and functionality which are unavailable through other providers. CallTower is also the only voice provider delivering Direct Routing in GCC High through our Session Border Control (SBCs) for Security to support Microsoft 365 GCC High for government contractors that work with the Department of Defense.

“I am honored to recognize CallTower with a 2021 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, CallTower has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from CallTower.

“We are thrilled to receive this coveted award from TMC for our robust Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing solution,” added CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “Our Native Microsoft Teams solution empowers customers with additional UCaaS features and integrations to boost productivity and efficiency while saving money in the process,”

The winners of the 2021 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year will be featured in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online and on TMCnet.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has become a leading provider of cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates, and supports industry-leading, cloud-based, UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Office 365, Cisco® HCS, Cisco® Webex, Enterprise Hosted Skype for Business, CT Cloud Voice, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and Cloud Contact Center for business customers.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.

For more information contact marketing@calltower.com.

Attachment

Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com