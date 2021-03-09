Enjoy an Elevated Spring Break in The Palm Beaches

Florida’s Cultural Capital® offers warm weather and a vibrant arts scene for all

/EIN News/ -- Lake Worth Beach, Fla., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the first day of spring coming up, many families are planning spring break travel or daily activities to stay entertained. The Palm Beaches, Florida is a popular destination for its warm weather, pristine beaches and vibrant arts and culture scene — giving the whole family the opportunity to enjoy an elevated spring break experience. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s cultural partners offer exhibits and activities for all ages to enjoy — from interactive museums and outdoor gardens to art festivals and camps for the kids.

Below is a selection of programming and exhibitions in The Palm Beaches for visitors to enjoy during spring break.





What: 8th Annual Plein Air Festival

Where: Lighthouse ArtCenter (Tequesta)

Description: The festival features national, award-winning artists coming together to paint outdoors, or “en plein air.” The festival offers outdoor painting events, demonstrations, workshops and new art for sale, both in-person and online.

When: March 14-20, 2021

Cost: Free





What: Teacher Appreciation Hours

Where: Henry Morrison Flagler Museum (Palm Beach)

Description: In celebration of classroom heroes, the museum is offering Teacher Appreciation hours in March. Admission is free for educators with a valid ID. Advance reservations are required to safely explore Whitehall, the Flagler Kenan Pavilion, and museum grounds on a self-guided tour. The Flagler Museum also has the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR™ Accreditation — the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation for facilities.

When: March 16-19, 2021, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Members: Free; Adults (ages 18+): $18; Youth (ages 13-17): $10; Children (ages 6-12): $3; Children ages 5 and under: Free





What: María Berrío: Esperando mientras la noche florece (Waiting for the Night to Bloom)

Where: Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach)

Description: This exhibit features María Berrío’s large-scale, brilliantly colored collages that are crafted from unique papers sourced from South America and Asia. She creates scenes within the realm of “magical realism,” a hallmark of Latin American literature to which she relates her work.

When: Now through May 9, 2021

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $18; Seniors (60+): $15; Students with valid school ID: $5; Children 12 and under: Free





What: Paul Gervais: Faces and Forms

Where: Boca Raton Museum of Art (Boca Raton)

Description: Paul Gervais’ exhibition consists of two different but related bodies of work; intimate portraits of people he knows personally, and paintings of objects that are wholly imagined. These abstracted forms suggest objects that could be found in any time period or culture. Others have personal relevance. Whether real or imagined, all the paintings in this exhibition are a close reflection of Gervais’s life and perceptions.

When: Now through May 30, 2021

Cost: Members: Free; Students (with valid ID): Free; Children: Free; Adults: $12; Seniors (65+): $10





What: Dale Chihuly’s Fiori

Where: The Society of the Four Arts' Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden (Palm Beach)

Description: Dale Chihuly, an American artist noted for revolutionizing the studio glass movement and elevating perceptions of the glass medium, brings installations of Fiori (Italian for “flowers”) to The Society of the Four Arts. The two installations are comprised of black and yellow herons and red bulbous reeds, each demonstrating the artist’s penchant for organic, free flowing forms that evoke the natural world.

When: Now through April 30, 2021

Cost: Free admission

*If you plan on traveling, please note that cultural organizations in The Palm Beaches recognize that safety is a top priority for visitors. Palm Beach County currently has a local ordinance requiring facial coverings in public places, indoors or outdoors, wherever social distancing isn’t possible. Local cultural organizations also have specific guidelines right now to help keep guests safe. Many have signed The Palm Beaches Pledge, promising to follow guidelines from health and government officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe. Please refer to each organization’s website for further updates and details before visiting.

For information on more happenings and cultural experiences (in-person and virtual) in The Palm Beaches, visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

