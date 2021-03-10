Governor Abbott Announces Virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop In Grand Prairie

March 9, 2021 | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Visit Grand Prairie will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop on Thursday, March 11. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will co-host the workshop via livestream to represent the TMO, answer questions, and speak about the Music Friendly Community program.

Participation in the TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development, and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Grand Prairie's workshop is the first step in the certification process, and when complete, Grand Prairie will join more than 20 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted designation “Music Friendly.”

“As our focus is on revitalizing all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture—Texas is committed to working alongside music industry, business, and community leaders in Grand Prairie to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities like Grand Prairie to succeed.

Virtual Music Friendly Community Workshop – Grand Prairie

Thursday, March 11, 2020 at 6 pm CT

Register for the free virtual workshop: https://gptx.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpde6qrzwuHNGXT1PbZoqmjH08TZTxz_T4

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/912826429522630

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to Sara Dedeluk – Visit Grand Prairie, sdedeluk@GPTX.org

More information on TMO's Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities