HILIFE MUSIC GROUP RELAUNCHES “PURCHASE A RECORD DEAL” SERVICE

The ground-breaking service, which was previously on hold, is the first of its kind in the music industry.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HILIFE MUSIC GROUP is pleased to announce it has delivered an industry first with its ground-breaking service, “Purchase a Record Deal.”Founded in 2007, HILIFE MUSIC GROUP has been providing all aspects of music and audio services for artists and companies alike, including music and audio production, mixing, mastering, remixing, audio design, sound effects for TV, film, radio, and games. The company also offers other goods and services, ranging from events and promotions to publishing management and designer clothing.In the company’s most recent news, HILIFE MUSIC GROUP has relaunched its “Purchase a Record Deal” service through its subsidiary company, AGRADE MUSIC – a move which enables artists to purchase a record deal, benefiting from all the aspects of a record deal that other artists with a conventional record deal experience. This pioneering service, targeting artists, groups and bands, allows artists to take control of their career and creates opportunities that would not have previously been available. “Purchase a Record Deal,” currently on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak, was originally created in 2017 and is due to relaunch in the spring.THOUGHT BEHIND THE CONCEPTHILIFE MUSIC GROUP has been pioneering innovative and ground-breaking ways in which a record company works. Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Fife, has been at the centre of this project during its development and launch and has been excited to be part of this game-changing service.“With the merger of a large number of record companies, both major and independent, record companies are signing significantly fewer acts – which are, for the most part, only signing artists that have a proven track record in terms of sales, in addition to being popular among music consumers,” says Fife. “With over 10 million solo acts, groups and bands that are looking for a record deal worldwide, you can only imagine how difficult it is to get signed by a record company, as only a very small number of artists ever procure a record deal. This is where HILIFE MUSIC GROUP comes in.”HOW IT WORKSHILIFE MUSIC operates to the contrary of the traditional record company, whereby old-style companies (depending on the type of contract) provide an artist with an advance (varying amounts of money), and then recoup this money from artist record sales etc. Subsequently, when the company has recouped its advance, only then will the company/artist generate further revenue - certainly at a very high risk. This is one of the reasons why record companies of today prefer to sign an artist with a proven track record.AGRADE MUSIC operates by way of a client paying an upfront fee, effectively precuring the complete HILIFE GROUP, expert knowledge and capability as a record company in order to create, produce, market, release, distribute and promote the completed song.With HILIFE MUSIC GROUP, the client can bypass traditional record companies and processes of looking for a record deal by taking matters into their own hands. In essence, this can be seen by the client as a major investment in themselves, their talent and their own career, with great potential to significantly increase their investment.CHANGING THE GAMEWith this new service, HILIFE MUSIC GROUP is creating new opportunities for clients that would not have previously received the chance, nor would have procured the traditional record deal, turning the music industry on its head with the way in which a record company operates.“Through AGRADE MUSIC, HILIFE GROUP has developed this unique, innovative and ground-breaking style of operation at the same time as pioneering this new and exciting approach,” Fife states. “We are the new and improved style of record company that is continually moving forward, transitioned into the only record company of its kind.”For more information about HILIFE MUSIC GROUP, please visit https://www.hilifemusicgroup.com/ About HILIFE MUSIC GROUPHILIFE MUSIC was founded by Chairman and CEO, Adrian Fife, as a recording studio. The company quickly developed to include music and audio production, sound design and audio mastering, and worked with a number of artists to become a full record company.HILIFE GROUP has been part of various music and fashion shows, sporting events, music and game awards, and has worked with numerous established and unknown artists, organisations, businesses, and charities that support deprive youth.