On Time Distribution, LLC establishing operations in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On Time Distribution, LLC, a water and air filtration company, today announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County. The $5.8 million investment will create 75 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in 2011, On Time Distribution, LLC manufactures and distributes a wide array of filtration products for residential, commercial and industrial markets.

Located at 1665 Joe Rodgers Boulevard in Manning, On Time Distribution, LLC will renovate the new facility, update office spaces and purchase machinery to expand manufacturing operations.

The facility is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the On Time Distribution, LLC team should call 704-234-3716.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Clarendon County to assist with the project.

QUOTES

“Our mission is to continually expand the products and services offered with unmatched, on-time delivery performance at an excellent value every time.” -On Time Distribution, LLC President Jose Perez

“On Time Distribution, LLC bringing 75 new jobs to Clarendon County is a big win for South Carolina and the local community. We thank them for their commitment to our state, and we look forward to watching them succeed in the area.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Across South Carolina, businesses of all types are thriving, and today’s announcement by On Time Distribution, LLC is a testament to that. We congratulate them on this latest investment and look forward to their continued growth for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“I’ve always believed that Clarendon County was a great place to do business and raise a family. We thank you for believing in Clarendon County and we know your investment and new jobs created will give ample opportunities for residents of Clarendon County to create a better quality of life for themselves and their families.” -Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart

“On Time Distribution, LLC’s announcement in Clarendon County is right on time. Primed for new and expanding industry opportunities with a highly capable workforce and supportive development network, the company has selected a standout location to grow. We look forward to seeing activities kickoff in the coming months, and celebrate today’s win for On Time Distribution and our friends in Clarendon County.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam

