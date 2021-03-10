Market Research Company Global Survey Announces the Opening of a New London Office to Reach the EU
EINPresswire.com/ -- Broadening its reach in the EU, online research company Global Survey has opened a new office in London. The company helps clients with end-to-end research management like Qualitative and Quantitative projects via collecting and analyzing large volumes of data. With the need for online data services having risen during the pandemic, the company believes that EU clients will find the London office's convenience highly beneficial.
Currently, Global Survey has over one million members across twenty-six countries. Diverse clients scale the gamut from Fortune 500 companies to large and small scale businesses, private and public, for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Their research solutions give insights on both customers and competitors, shifts in the economy, and current market trends. Global Survey services also explore new opportunities in the marketplace so companies can be ahead of the curve.
Mayank Bhanushali, the Founder & Managing Director of Global Survey, said, “We’re thrilled to be a greater resource to companies in the EU and look forward to recruiting talented people in London to expand our team in this region.”
For more information, visit https://www.globalsurvey.gs.
About Global Survey:
Global Survey has offices in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Delhi, India, London, UK, and Orlando, Florida, USA. The research company provides solutions for over 300 customers across 35 countries with clients in North America, APAC, EMEA, LATAM, Africa, and GCC countries.
Mayank Bhanushali
Global Survey
+917403220322
sales@globalsurvey.gs
