Luce Line State Trail closed to horses until May 15

The horse trail along the Luce Line State Trail, from Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth to the city of Winsted, will be closed until May 15.

The closure is intended to prevent damage to the tread way from wet conditions and frost coming out of the ground.

Signs will be posted on the horse trail notifying users of the trail closure. DNR conservation officers and local law enforcement officials will monitor compliance.

The main tread way will remain open for permitted uses. Horseback riding is not permitted on the main tread way at any time.

People who walk their dogs on this trail are reminded their animals must be on a leash that is six feet or shorter. Dog waste should also be picked up.

Contact David Olsen, DNR Parks and Trails assistant area supervisor, at 651-259-5774 with any questions regarding the horse trail closure or any other trail-related issues.