Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,999 in the last 365 days.

Luce Line State Trail closed to horses until May 15

The horse trail along the Luce Line State Trail, from Vicksburg Lane in Plymouth to the city of Winsted, will be closed until May 15.

The closure is intended to prevent damage to the tread way from wet conditions and frost coming out of the ground.

Signs will be posted on the horse trail notifying users of the trail closure. DNR conservation officers and local law enforcement officials will monitor compliance.

The main tread way will remain open for permitted uses. Horseback riding is not permitted on the main tread way at any time.

People who walk their dogs on this trail are reminded their animals must be on a leash that is six feet or shorter. Dog waste should also be picked up.

Contact David Olsen, DNR Parks and Trails assistant area supervisor, at 651-259-5774 with any questions regarding the horse trail closure or any other trail-related issues.

You just read:

Luce Line State Trail closed to horses until May 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.