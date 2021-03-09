Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
APTIM Hires Bill Wasilewski

President of Projects & Plant Services

/EIN News/ -- Baton Rouge, LA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APTIM welcomes Bill Wasilewski as the President of the Projects & Plant Services (P&PS) Strategic Business Unit. APTIM’s P&PS Strategic Business Unit provides a range of services to commercial clients that enhance the reliability, safety, and availability of critical assets for the industrial, manufacturing, food and beverage, and energy markets in US, Canada, and Peru. These services include facility operation, reliability-centered maintenance, modification projects, turnaround services, and engineering and construction. Bill will serve as a member of the APTIM Executive Leadership Team.

Mr. Wasilewski brings extensive experience leading safe execution and growth in several of APTIM’s core markets. Prior to joining APTIM, Bill served as the President of Day & Zimmerman’s Process & Industrial Business Unit, and he also served in a range of executive operational and business development roles at Fluor.


