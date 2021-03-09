Sugarbud Announces $4.0 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering of Units

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (TSXV:SUGR, SUGR.WT, SUGR.WS, SUGR.DB) ("Sugarbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation as the sole underwriter and sole bookrunner (the “Underwriter”), pursuant to which the Underwriter have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 66,670,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $4,000,200 (the "Offering").



Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 at any time up to 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted to the Underwriter an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional number of Units, and/or the components thereof, that in aggregate would be equal to 15% of the total number of Units to be issued under the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for additional processing and production equipment purchases, facility upgrades, further new product development, working capital and general corporate purposes, including the national launch of Sugarbud’s expanded portfolio of Cannabis 2.0 products.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 16, 2021 (the “Closing”) and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to list, on the date of Closing, the Common Shares and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and compensation warrants thereon. In addition, the Company will use its commercial reasonable efforts to list the Warrants on the Exchange on the date of Closing.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to file a prospectus supplement (the "Supplement") to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated February 26, 2021 (the "Shelf Prospectus"), with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. Copies of the Shelf Prospectus and, the Supplement to be filed in connection with the Offering, can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Shelf Prospectus contains, and the Supplement will contain, important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Supplement and accompanying Shelf Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com before making an investment decision.

About Sugarbud

Sugarbud is an Alberta-based, consumer-driven boutique craft cannabis company focused on the cultivation and production of superior, select-batch, craft cannabis products. Our vision and mission are to become a trusted and well-respected consumer brand renowned for providing exceptional high-quality craft cannabis products to legal markets by delighting the most discerning of cannabis consumers.

The Sugarbud Craft Cannabis Collection offers consumers "Hand-Crafted Cannabis for a New Era". The Company is proudly Albertan and is proud to share Western Canada's long tradition of exceptional craft cannabis with the most discerning of enthusiasts. Sugarbud strives to define the intersection of product craftsmanship, quality, and value for consumers in the Canadian craft cannabis space.

John Kondrosky

Chief Executive Officer

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

Phone: (604) 499-7847

E-mail: johnk@sugarbud.ca



Investor Relations Contact

Chris Moulson

Chief Financial Officer

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.

Tel: (778) 388-8700

E-mail: chrism@sugarbud.ca





Websites:

http://www.sugarbud.ca/



Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4



Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains statements concerning: the Company's ability to close the Offering; the terms of the Offering; the use of proceeds from the Offering; and the business plan of the Company, generally.

