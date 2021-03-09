Farmer Brothers Announces Participation at Roth’s 33rd Annual Investor Conference & Release Date for Investor Presentation

/EIN News/ -- NORTHLAKE, Texas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, today announced its attendance at Roth’s 33rd Annual Investor Conference on March 15th, 16th, and 17th.



The Company will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings over the three days. In conjunction with the event, the Company will post an updated Investor Presentation on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations” on the morning of the 15th.

If you are attending the conference and would like to request a one-on-one meeting with management, please do so through the conference portal.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S.-based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

