Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,999 in the last 365 days.

Farmer Brothers Announces Participation at Roth’s 33rd Annual Investor Conference & Release Date for Investor Presentation

/EIN News/ -- NORTHLAKE, Texas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, today announced its attendance at Roth’s 33rd Annual Investor Conference on March 15th, 16th, and 17th.

The Company will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings over the three days. In conjunction with the event, the Company will post an updated Investor Presentation on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations” on the morning of the 15th.

If you are attending the conference and would like to request a one-on-one meeting with management, please do so through the conference portal.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S.-based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Marketing Contact

Nathalie Oetzel
noetzel@farmerbros.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ellipsis
Jeff Majtyka & Kyle King
Investor.relations@farmerbros.com
(646) 776-0886


Primary Logo

You just read:

Farmer Brothers Announces Participation at Roth’s 33rd Annual Investor Conference & Release Date for Investor Presentation

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.