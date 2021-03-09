Lumos Pharma Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on OraGrowtH Trials in PGHD

Data published in the Journal of Endocrine Society and accepted for presentation at ENDO 2021 demonstrate distinct mechanism of action and potential efficacy of LUM-201 in subset of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD) patients

Final tranche of $26 million non-dilutive funds from PRV sale received in January 2021

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on clinical activities and financial guidance for 2021.

“The fourth quarter and full year 2020 were marked by significant achievements for Lumos Pharma,” commented Rick Hawkins, Chairman, CEO and President of Lumos Pharma. “From the completion of our merger last spring, the subsequent sale of our PRV providing significant non-dilutive funds, to the initiation of our Phase 2b OraGrowtH210 Trial evaluating our orally administered therapeutic for PGHD, Lumos Pharma has built a solid foundation to advance our clinical and corporate strategy targeting PGHD, diseases of growth hormone deficiency, and other rare diseases in the coming year.”

Clinical Updates

LUM-201 Data Published in Journal of Endocrine Society (JES) – The manuscript, “Development of a Predictive Enrichment Marker for Oral GH Secretagogue LUM-201 in Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency,” by Bright, G., MD, et al, was published in the Journal of Endocrine Society late February. This peer-reviewed analysis of data from prior studies of LUM-201 in pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD) supports the utility of specific predictive enrichment markers (PEMs) in identifying PGHD patients likely to respond to LUM-201. The two PEMs identified after a single dose of LUM-201, baseline IGF-1 cut-off level > 30 ng/ml and peak GH level ≥ 5 ng/mL, are being used to qualify PGHD patients for enrollment in our OraGrowtH210 Trial.

Poster to be Presented at ENDO 2021 – The poster entitled, "LUM-201 Elicits Greater GH Response than Standard GH Secretagogues in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency," (abstract 7102) will be presented at the Endocrine Society 2021 Annual Meeting, March 20 th -23 rd .

The poster entitled, “LUM-201 Elicits Greater GH Response than Standard GH Secretagogues in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency,“ (abstract 7102) will be presented at the Endocrine Society 2021 Annual Meeting, March 20 -23 . Phase 2b OraGrowtH210 Trial Advances – The Phase 2b OraGrowtH210 Trial initiated in Q4 2020 continues to advance. This global Phase 2b trial will evaluate orally administered LUM-201 in approximately 80 patients diagnosed with PGHD. The purpose of this trial will be to prospectively confirm our Predictive Enrichment Marker (PEM) strategy and to identify the optimal dose of LUM-201 to be used in a Phase 3 registration trial. The Company continues to anticipate data read-out for the OraGrowtH210 Trial mid-year 2022.

– Lumos Pharma announced the OraGrowtH211 Trial, an extension study to determine the long-term safety, PK/PD markers and growth outcomes attributable to LUM-201 administered to children with growth hormone deficiency. The OraGrowtH211 Trial will be open to all eligible PGHD patients who have completed OraGrowtH210, OraGrowtH212 or other subsequent LUM-201 trials. Business Development – The Company continues to pursue opportunities to expand our rare disease pipeline through the in-licensure or acquisition of another novel therapeutic candidate for those suffering from rare diseases.



Corporate Updates

Received Final Tranche of Funds from PRV Sale – In January 2021, Lumos received the second and final tranche of $26.0 million from the total $60.0 million due to the Company from the PRV sale. We anticipate these funds will serve as additional capital to support the expansion of the Company’s pipeline through its business development efforts.

– In January 2021, Lumos received the second and final tranche of $26.0 million from the total $60.0 million due to the Company from the PRV sale. We anticipate these funds will serve as additional capital to support the expansion of the Company’s pipeline through its business development efforts. Financial Guidance for 2021 – The Company anticipates average cash use of approximately $8.0 to $9.0 million per quarter through 2021.

– The Company anticipates average cash use of approximately $8.0 to $9.0 million per quarter through 2021. Management Changes – As previously disclosed, Eugene Kennedy, MD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), departed Lumos Pharma March 4, 2021 to join a privately held company focused on developing therapeutics for patients suffering from cancer. Lumos Pharma will conduct a search for his replacement. John McKew, PhD, COO and CSO together with George Bright, MD, VP, Clinical Development and a pediatric endocrinologist, will cover all CMO responsibilities in the interim.

As previously disclosed, Eugene Kennedy, MD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), departed Lumos Pharma March 4, 2021 to join a privately held company focused on developing therapeutics for patients suffering from cancer. Lumos Pharma will conduct a search for his replacement. John McKew, PhD, COO and CSO together with George Bright, MD, VP, Clinical Development and a pediatric endocrinologist, will cover all CMO responsibilities in the interim. Appointed New Board Member with Rare Disease Background – February 16, 2021, Lumos Pharma announced the appointment of new Board member, An van Es-Johansson, M.D., with a wealth of experience in rare diseases. Dr. van Es-Johansson recently served as the Chief Medical Officer and Head of Development for AlzeCure Pharma, a Swedish pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, where she now serves as a senior advisor. Dr. van Es-Johansson’s early work in the life science industry focused on the clinical development of recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH) therapeutics for Turner Syndrome and other endocrine disorders at both Eli Lily and Pharmacia Upjohn. Since then, Dr. van Es-Johansson has held leadership roles at several large and small biopharmaceutical companies and currently serves on the Board of Directors at Medivir AB, Savara Pharmaceuticals, PLUS Therapeutics, and Agendia BV. Dr. van Es-Johansson received a M.D. from Erasmus University, Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Cash Position – Lumos Pharma ended the year on December 31, 2020, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $98.7 million compared to $5.0 million on December 31, 2019 and pro forma December 31, 2019 cash of $95.5 million, inclusive of NewLink Genetics. The Company expects its cash on hand is sufficient to fund current operations through the read-out of our Phase 2b OraGrowtH210 Trial and completion of the OraGrowtH212 Trial.

Lumos Pharma ended the year on December 31, 2020, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $98.7 million compared to $5.0 million on December 31, 2019 and pro forma December 31, 2019 cash of $95.5 million, inclusive of NewLink Genetics. The Company expects its cash on hand is sufficient to fund current operations through the read-out of our Phase 2b OraGrowtH210 Trial and completion of the OraGrowtH212 Trial. R&D Expenses – Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $9.2 million, an increase of $3.5 million from $5.7 million for the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to increases of $2.4 million in clinical trial expenses, $1.4 million in personnel-related and stock compensation expenses, $0.8 million in supplies and other expenses and $0.4 million in write-off of the acquired NewLink’s in-process research and development costs, offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in contract manufacturing expense.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $9.2 million, an increase of $3.5 million from $5.7 million for the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to increases of $2.4 million in clinical trial expenses, $1.4 million in personnel-related and stock compensation expenses, $0.8 million in supplies and other expenses and $0.4 million in write-off of the acquired NewLink’s in-process research and development costs, offset by a decrease of $1.5 million in contract manufacturing expense. G&A Expenses – General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $17.3 million, an increase of $13.1 million from $4.2 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases of $7.0 million in personnel-related and stock compensation expenses, $4.2 million in operating expenses for insurance, rent, supplies, and depreciation expenses, $1.6 million due to the Merger related expenses and $0.6 million in legal and consulting expenses, offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in travel expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $17.3 million, an increase of $13.1 million from $4.2 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was due primarily to increases of $7.0 million in personnel-related and stock compensation expenses, $4.2 million in operating expenses for insurance, rent, supplies, and depreciation expenses, $1.6 million due to the Merger related expenses and $0.6 million in legal and consulting expenses, offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in travel expenses. Net Loss – The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $5.7 million compared to a net loss of $9.7 million for the same period in 2019.

The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $5.7 million compared to a net loss of $9.7 million for the same period in 2019. Lumos Pharma ended Q4 2020 with 8,305,269 shares outstanding.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and to give an update on clinical and business development activities. There will also be a question-and-answer session following management’s prepared remarks.

Access to the live conference call is available five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing (855) 469-0612 (U.S.) or (484) 756-4268 (international). The conference call will be webcast live and a link to the webcast can be accessed through the Lumos Pharma website at https://lumos-pharma.com/ in the "Investors & Media" section under "Events and Presentations" or through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ujteayr. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and using the passcode 3735869. The replay will be available for two weeks from the date of the call.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to daily injections that current PGHD patients endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (the “Company”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All such statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “projected,” "guidance," "upcoming," "will," “would,” "plan," “intend,” "anticipate," "approximate," "expect," “potential,” “imminent,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our intent to initiate a Pharmacokinetic/Pharmacodynamic OraGrowtH212 study of LUM-201 in PGHD in 2021, our intent to initiate Long-Term Extension OraGrowtH211 Trial, that cash on hand is expected to fund current operations through the read-out of our Phase 2b OraGrowtH210 Trial and completion of the OraGrowtH212 Trial, that we are engaging in activities that we hope will lead to the expansion of our pipeline through the licensure of other rare disease assets, that we believe Lumos Pharma is well positioned to execute on our clinical and business development plans, the potential of an orally administered treatment regimen for PGHD and other indications, plans related to execution of clinical trials; plans related to moving additional indications into clinical development; future financial performance, results of operations, cash position and sufficiency of capital resources to fund its operating requirements; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including the effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the outcome of our future interactions with regulatory authorities, the outcome of our Phase 2b OraGrowtH210 Trial for LUM-201, our ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources for our operations and to conduct or continue planned clinical development programs, the ability to obtain the necessary patient enrollment for our product candidate in a timely manner, the ability to successfully develop our product candidate, the risks associated with the process of developing, obtaining regulatory approval for and commercializing drug candidates such as LUM-201 that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, the timing and ability of Lumos to raise additional equity capital as needed and other risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements as discussed in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Lumos Pharma’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Lumos Pharma, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Licensing and collaboration revenue $ 168 $ — Total revenues 168 — Operating expenses: Research and development 9,206 5,669 General and administrative 17,265 4,147 Total operating expenses 26,471 9,816 Loss from operations (26,303 ) (9,816 ) Other income and expense: Other income, net 6,467 37 Interest income 200 74 Other income, net 6,667 111 Net loss before taxes (19,636 ) (9,705 ) Income tax benefit 13,973 — Net loss (5,663 ) (9,705 ) Accretion of preferred stock to current redemption value (651 ) (3,040 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (6,314 ) $ (12,745 ) Net loss per share of common stock Basic and diluted $ (0.93 ) $ (9.79 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 6,777,932 1,302,390



