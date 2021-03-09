Two Cirrus Planes from Purdue University at Auction on GovDeals

/EIN News/ -- WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purdue University is currently offering two (2) 2010 Cirrus SR20-S Airplanes for sale on GovDeals.com, a leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus equipment. For the past 10 years, Purdue University has utilized this effective platform to offer its surplus inventory to GovDeals’ more than 1 million registered bidders.



Both planes have been owned and maintained by the University since they were bought new in 2010. They both differ from standard Cirrus aircrafts as they were configured specifically for the University’s specifications. Both specialized aircrafts feature:

A two-blade propellor by Hartzell

Gear strut fairings

ADS-B Out compliant with Garmin GTX-330ES Transponders

Garmin GTS- 800 Active Traffic System

CAPS (Cirrus Airframe Parachute System)

Factory remanufactured engines

“With both planes being sold with less than 5,000 hours of aircraft total time, they have a lot more flying time left in them.” said Susan Ticen, Sales and Marketing for Purdue University Surplus Store. “Our staff diligently cares for all our aircraft with continuous upkeep and preventative maintenance.”

For full details on the inspection and maintenance history, detailed pictures and the documented service records for these planes, please check the auction page. Potential buyers have until March 29, 2021 to place bids on either aircraft. In order to bid, interested parties must first register as a bidder at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

