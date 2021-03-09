Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Evers announces grant to enhance broadband for Eagle River students

The Forest County Economic Development Partnership will receive a $100,000 Capacity Building Grant for a program to enhance broadband access to students in Eagle River.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced the grant in partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Public Service Commission Friday.

According to the governor, a key part of the testing program also began Friday with the announcement of a partnership between Wisconsin TeleLift and the Northland Pines School District. The six-month project will use Wisconsin TeleLift’s tethered drone platforms fitted with cell phone towers to provide high-speed internet access to the roughly 10% of district students who currently have none.

