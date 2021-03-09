Dr. Raymond Rezaie Provides Patients with Healthy Lifestyle Tips
Dr. Raymond Rezaie has Tips for People Trying to Live Healthier LivesMONTREAL, QC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The struggle to eliminate unhealthy lifestyle choices can be a real challenge in today's society. There is always an abundance of options, both good and bad, readily at hand, which makes it exceedingly difficult, even for those with above-average willpower. Doctors like Dr. Raymond Rezaie worldwide are working hard to focus on helping their patients become educated and aware of how their daily choices will affect them now and in the long term. Medical professionals know that lifestyle changes can be effective for controlling chronic disease, which is why Dr. Raymond Rezaie makes it a point to explain the risks of certain lifestyle choices and how to change those habits to incorporate healthier alternatives.
Dr. Raymond Rezaie is a highly knowledgeable and experienced physician with a list of accolades to add to his work career. People trust him to guide their actions to treat common conditions as a family physician and learn more about how their choices can help prevent future complications. Recently he was interviewed by Yahoo regarding hypertension's effect on cognitive decline. Over time, hypertension, or high blood pressure, can create psychomotor function issues and the ability to lead a relatively normal lifestyle. This disease can be managed by receiving the necessary medical care and eating healthy whole food while avoiding alcohol and smoking.
Dr. Raymond Rezaie Encourages Healthy Habits
The first priority for leading a healthier lifestyle is controlling current medical issues with the appropriate medical care and treatments. For example, people with hypertension should be under the regular supervision of a skilled medical professional who can provide medications and regular checkups to monitor the condition accurately. This strategy can help prevent serious decline and potentially life-threatening complications like a heart attack. Physicians like Dr. Raymond Rezaie are currently taking steps to not only reach out to the public to provide them with facts, information, and statistics to outline the potential risks of eating poorly and smoking can create.
His focus on smoking recently was to help patients understand the risks associated with it and the potential decline of overall health that occur over time. These issues can include heart disease, an increase in hypertension, lower immunity, and even cancer. Additionally, he also warns the public to do everything possible to increase physical activity according to their abilities and consult with their doctor for dietary changes and adding any supplements to their current regime.
