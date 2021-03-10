Star Realtor Jane Bond to sign her book, "How to Land Your First Million Dollar Listing" at Newport Beachside Resort

Star realtor Jane Bond, CEO of the Bond Agency. Bond Agency CEO Jane Bond arrives at a property showing. Star Realtor Jane Bond, CEO of the Bond Agency, flashes the smile that closed a million deals.

Jane Bond details the joys, frustrations and hard work needed to crack the top real estate sales ranks in one of the top real estate markets in the country.

When it comes to little girls that look like me my heart fills up. “They need to see someone that looks like them, with the courage and confidence to take on the challenges that life throws at us.” — Jane Bond

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, March 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jane Bond learned how to sell when she was 15 years old, slinging fried chicken out of an impromptu kitchen in an apartment over one of her father’s Philadelphia bars.She learned interior design at the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City. As a globe-trotting stewardess catering to first class passengers on international airline flights she visited and lived in more countries than can be listed here while learning how to handle well-heeled customers used to getting their way. As an entertainment manager representing the Brand-New Heavies group and Nigel Barker of America’s Next Top Model, Bond learned how to cut deals in her clients’ best interests.That’s why, while chasing the multi-million-dollar home sale that would cement her position as one of the top agents in the Naples, Florida real estate market - one of the most expensive home markets in the country - Bond instantly knew the first offer on the $18-million- dollar beachfront penthouse with the spectacular Gulf of Mexico views was a dud.“The response was no response,” Bond writes in her book, How to Land Your First Million Dollar Listing and Become a Top Agent in Your Market. “…In our business, when a seller does not give you a response, it usually means that they were insulted by the offer.”You can pick up a copy of Bond’s delightful book on Saturday, March 27, from 2 pm to 4 pm in the Tiffany Room at the Newport Beachside Resort and Hotel, 16701 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach, Fla. Proceeds will benefit the Embrace Girls Foundation Inc, which provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for 166 girls in seven Miami public elementary and middle schools and one private school.“Jane’s book is a must read, absolutely engrossing,” said Embrace Foundation Founder and CEO Velma Lawrence, who named Bond the group’s Women’s History Month Shero Partner. “While she bills it as a realtor’s guide to success, I found it funny, empowering and a powerful testimony to anyone bold enough to embrace what it takes to lead in any industry.“She is what embracing girl power looks like.”“When it comes to little girls that look like me my heart fills up,” said Bond, founder and CEO of The Bond Agency / Diamond Key Service real estate firm. “They need to see someone that looks like them, with the courage and confidence to take on the challenges that life throws at us as women and children of color. We need them to see that we do exist in all capacities and we definitely embrace them.”A slim six-footer with the looks of the model she once was, Bond grew up in Southwest Philadelphia in the 1980s, where she recalls “folks dressed for church on Sunday, had dinner at church, then hit their neighborhood bar.”Her mother, Geraldine Bond, was a registered nurse who eventually quit the profession to help her father, Greenie, run several nightclubs and neighborhood bars they owned. The couple’s work ethic rubbed off on their daughter. “They did not work nine to five,” Bond writes in her book. “They seemed to work all the time, but they created their own schedule, made more money, and were able to give us a better lifestyle. What my parents did was lay a foundation that taught me if I worked for myself with the same work ethic and determination, I could provide a great lifestyle for myself and my future family.”Her father taught Bond and younger sister Stephanie how to do inventory, count receipts quickly, and manage employees. “I knew exactly how many shots were in a bottle, glasses of wine in a gallon, and beers in a case,” Bond said.”She opened her first business, selling fried chicken out of an apartment kitchen located above one of her father’s bars, when she was 15. Her father agreed, with the condition that the business would only be open from 6 pm to 9:30 pm, giving her time to do homework before and get to bed at a decent hour on school nights.She made $300 the first week and $500 the second, after adding fried fish and macaroni salad to the menu. The business was forced to close after thieves broke into the apartment and stole all of the food – but left a nice note thanking them for the groceries.“When my dad came home and told me about the break-in and showed me the note, he was laughing while telling me that they stole the damn food too,” Bond wrote. “I was mad for about two minutes and then burst out laughing with him. What a grateful, ornery thief, I thought. In retrospect, I don’t think anyone stole the food. I think my dad just told me that, andhe actually just gave it away.”Bond gallops past much of her incredible life – attending Parsons, returning to Philadelphia to start an interior design firm, working as an entertainment manager to the stars, using her stewardess job, working first class on international flights, to live and do things in parts of the world many people will never see.She saves her narrative strength to tell how she clawed her way to being a million-dollar agent in Naples, Fla, detailing all the frustrations, personalities, serendipity and high-end appliances and furnishings involved in selling expensive homes, a task replete with high hurdles which could only be overcome with the dedication and hard work she learned from her parents.Bond’s book is a testament to the hard work success demands.Who: Million-dollar Realtor and Author Jane BondWhat: Signing her book, “How to Land Your First Million Dollar Listing and Become a Top Agent in Your Market”When: Saturday, March 27, from 2 pm to 4 pmWhere: The Tiffany Room, Newport Beachside Resort and Hotel, 16701 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach.Why: Proceeds to benefit the Embrace Girls Foundation Inc,For More information call 877-466-4769, or email

