DATCP Releases Request for Proposals for Specialty Crop Block Grants

Release Date: March 9, 2021

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is now accepting applications for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant (SCBG) program. Applications are due to DATCP by April 2, 2021.

Grants are awarded to projects focused on enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crop industries through research, education, or market development. DATCP will use a competitive review process to select the most qualified projects for inclusion in Wisconsin's state plan and submission to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for approval and funding.

Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery crops, herbs, and more. Find a full list of eligible crops and more information about the program at www.ams.usda.gov/scbgp.

Non-profit organizations, producer groups, government agencies, universities, and other agricultural organizations are encouraged to apply. Applications may involve collaborations or partnerships between entities.

Grant funds will be awarded for projects up to three years in duration. Typical projects are awarded between $10,000 and $100,000. In anticipation of receiving funding, selected project contracts and work would begin in fall 2021.

Eligible project expenses include compensation for personnel, consultant services, materials, and supplies.

An information packet and application materials for the Specialty Crop Block Grants are available online at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/SpecialtyCrops.aspx. Additionally, a grant-writing PowerPoint tutorial video will be available for interested applicants. For additional information, contact DATCP Grants Specialist Ryan Dunn at ryand.dunn@wisconsin.gov or (608) 590-7239.

