Dr. Allan Spiegel Discusses The Effectiveness of Migraine Treatments
EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you suffering from Migraines? You are not alone. According to the Migraine Research Foundation, “Migraines affect 39 million men, women, and children in the U.S and 1 billion people worldwide.” Unfortunately, Migraines are still a poorly understood condition that is often undiagnosed and undertreated.
There is hope for this chronic ailment. Dr. Allan M. Spiegel at Neurological Solutions has been providing care for patients suffering from Migraines and other headache syndromes for 32 years. He evaluates the patient’s condition and recommends what is best for them. When speaking with Dr. Spiegel, he said, “My patients are treated as individuals. My goal is to find what the root cause is, and then work out a treatment plan that is best for the patient.”
At Dr. Spiegel’s office, he provides a multitude of treatment options, including Sphenopalatine Ganglion (SPG) Block Injections, Botox Injections, Occipital Nerve Blocks, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Bemer, and a variety of Pharmaceutical therapeutics.
Dr. Allan Spiegel has always believed in the power of an integrated approach to medicine, where holistic treatment options are used to heal the root cause of issues.
According to the American Migraine Foundation, “The Sphenopalatine Ganglion (SPG) is a group of nerve cells linked to the trigeminal nerve, the main nerve involved in headache. The SPG, located behind the nose, carries information about sensation, including pain, and plays a role in autonomic functions, such as tearing and nasal congestion. The link between the SPG and the trigeminal nerve is vital in head pain. If you apply local anesthetics (or numbing medications) to block or partially block the SPG, this can help reduce head and facial pain.”
Within Dr. Spiegel’s clinic, the success of this non-invasive block has changed the lives of his chronic migraine patients.
In addition, a preliminary report that was done by Daniel E. Myers DDS, MS and Roy A. Myers MD found that “Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Oxygen inhalation was an early advocate for the treatment of migraine headache. It has been theorized that the efficiency of raising blood oxygen levels in vascular headache is mediated by vasoconstriction and metabolic effects. Hyperbaric oxygen can provide a higher level of blood oxygenation than normobaric oxygen, and in recent studies, it has been used in the treatment of cluster headaches. The results suggest that hyperbaric oxygen may be useful in the abortive management of migraine headache.”
If you are suffering from Migraines, there is hope. Reach out to Dr. Allan Spiegel’s office, let the doctor and staff help you find your road to recovery.
Here are some websites that may help if you or someone you know may be suffering from Migraines:
https://americanmigrainefoundation.org/resource-library/sphenopalatine-ganglion-blocks/
https://migraineresearchfoundation.org/about-migraine/migraine-facts/#:~:text=Migraine%20is%20an%20extraordinarily%20prevalent,or%20struggles%20with%20migraine%20themselves.
http://neurologicalsolutions.org/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7775175/
Dr. Allan Spiegel
There is hope for this chronic ailment. Dr. Allan M. Spiegel at Neurological Solutions has been providing care for patients suffering from Migraines and other headache syndromes for 32 years. He evaluates the patient’s condition and recommends what is best for them. When speaking with Dr. Spiegel, he said, “My patients are treated as individuals. My goal is to find what the root cause is, and then work out a treatment plan that is best for the patient.”
At Dr. Spiegel’s office, he provides a multitude of treatment options, including Sphenopalatine Ganglion (SPG) Block Injections, Botox Injections, Occipital Nerve Blocks, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Bemer, and a variety of Pharmaceutical therapeutics.
Dr. Allan Spiegel has always believed in the power of an integrated approach to medicine, where holistic treatment options are used to heal the root cause of issues.
According to the American Migraine Foundation, “The Sphenopalatine Ganglion (SPG) is a group of nerve cells linked to the trigeminal nerve, the main nerve involved in headache. The SPG, located behind the nose, carries information about sensation, including pain, and plays a role in autonomic functions, such as tearing and nasal congestion. The link between the SPG and the trigeminal nerve is vital in head pain. If you apply local anesthetics (or numbing medications) to block or partially block the SPG, this can help reduce head and facial pain.”
Within Dr. Spiegel’s clinic, the success of this non-invasive block has changed the lives of his chronic migraine patients.
In addition, a preliminary report that was done by Daniel E. Myers DDS, MS and Roy A. Myers MD found that “Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Oxygen inhalation was an early advocate for the treatment of migraine headache. It has been theorized that the efficiency of raising blood oxygen levels in vascular headache is mediated by vasoconstriction and metabolic effects. Hyperbaric oxygen can provide a higher level of blood oxygenation than normobaric oxygen, and in recent studies, it has been used in the treatment of cluster headaches. The results suggest that hyperbaric oxygen may be useful in the abortive management of migraine headache.”
If you are suffering from Migraines, there is hope. Reach out to Dr. Allan Spiegel’s office, let the doctor and staff help you find your road to recovery.
Here are some websites that may help if you or someone you know may be suffering from Migraines:
https://americanmigrainefoundation.org/resource-library/sphenopalatine-ganglion-blocks/
https://migraineresearchfoundation.org/about-migraine/migraine-facts/#:~:text=Migraine%20is%20an%20extraordinarily%20prevalent,or%20struggles%20with%20migraine%20themselves.
http://neurologicalsolutions.org/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7775175/
Dr. Allan Spiegel
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here