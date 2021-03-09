SmartBuyGlasses Joins AfterPay Day with amazing Offers
Massive discounts on designer prescription eyewear for 4 days only. What's more, you can shop now and pay later using afterpay at Checkout!VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Afterpay Day (March 25-28), SmartBuyGlasses is offering massive discounts on designer prescription glasses. What makes it even more worthwhile is that you can buy now and pay later when you checkout using Afterpay.
Afterpay Day is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, where mindblowing offers await bargain hunters. Designer eyeglasses and sunglasses from over 180 brands including the likes of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tom Ford, Gucci will be on sale for up to 80%.
Prices will be slashed on 15,000 pairs of eyeglasses and sunglasses at smartbuyglasses.com. You have everything to gain when shopping there. Take a quick selfie video using their advanced Virtual Try-On tool to see how you look wearing any of the thousands of pairs they stock. Contactless and socially distanced shopping has never been more fun!
If you have any questions regarding your prescription or eye health, there’s 24/7 access to SmartBuyGlasses friendly in-house optician.
Afterpay is a digital service that makes it possible to buy something now and pay for it in four equal fortnightly instalments over eight weeks. Using it at SmartBuyGlasses involves just 4 steps:
1. Shop for your eyewear products on SmartBuyGlasses
2. At the checkout, choose AfterPay as your preferred payment method
3. You will be directed to the AfterPay website to register for free and provide payment details, or just log in to your account if you've used AfterPay before
4. Complete your order and wait for your purchase to arrive at your doorstep!
If you’ve been thinking about getting that new stylish pair of glasses, don’t wait any longer- the Afterpay Day sale lasts just from March 25-28.
About SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group
SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group is a leading designer and eyewear e-retailer with websites serving over 20 countries, including SmartBuyGlasses.ca in Canada. They boast a catalogue of over 80,000 products across 180 brands.
SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group
SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group
+1 888-979-2177
email us here