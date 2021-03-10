mxHERO Announces General Availability of the Mail2Cloud Business Intelligence Module

About

mxHero helps organizations adopt new technology through existing corporate email. The company’s flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service that stores email and/or email attachments to cloud storage. mxHero complements existing email plugin solutions by capturing all emails (both inbound and outbound traffic, from any device type, operating system or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. When an end-user uses an email-to-cloud plugin, mxHero enhances the experience, with no plugin conflict.

