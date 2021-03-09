America Development & Investments, LLC Announces Plans for Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano

The new Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital will provide the Plano community with access to state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America Development & Investments, LLC (ADI), a leading healthcare real estate developer based in Dallas, TX, and partner in Reunion IRF announced today the plan to open a Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in the Plano market. The new hospital will be located on the northwest corner of Mapleshade Lane and Highway 190, and offer inpatient rehabilitation care for people with debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke and brain injury, as well as other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.



“As we look to build additional Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals around the country, our goal first and foremost is to provide greater access to inpatient rehabilitation care,” said Jeff Jones, a partner with ADI. “With the population growth trends in the DFW market, our extensive market research led us to this opportunity in Plano. Our team is honored to develop a Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital in our own backyard.”

A testament to Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals’ dedication to upholding a high standard of personalized care for all patients, Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano will be a custom-built, hospital with amenities such as large hi-tech therapy gyms, and an outdoor courtyard for relaxation and therapy activities.

Texas-based Nobis Rehabilitation Partners will manage the hospital operations with clinicians and support teams, including specialty-trained physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians who have access to advanced technology. Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Plano is one hospital in a series of new inpatient rehabilitation facilities that Reunion IRF plans to develop across the country.

About America Development & Investments

ADI was founded in 2001 with a primary focus on healthcare real estate development. Nationally, the ADI team has developed approximately 2 million square feet of real estate across a range of commercial product types including, medical office, mixed-use office and residential, assisted living facilities, athletic clubs, and specialty medical including hospitals. The ADI team has completed more than 80 projects at a value of over $2 Billion. The Company manages all development activities from market analysis to site selection and entitlements, design team coordination, construction management, development, financing, and disposition of properties.

For more information, visit www.americadevelopment.com .

About Reunion IRF

Reunion IRF is a partnership between America Development & Investments, Brandon Holdings, and Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC to develop and operate inpatient rehabilitation facilities in select markets across the United States. Visit reunionrehabhospital.com to see all of our locations and find us on LinkedIn or Facebook .

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Our patients will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com , find us on LinkedIn , follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook .

Contact Information: Katie Eng, katie@reunionrehabhospital.com