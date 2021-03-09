Aquila Hires Utah-Based Credit Analyst

/EIN News/ -- 30+ year veteran of municipal finance joins the firm’s research and investment team

NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquila Investment Management LLC (Aquila), adviser/administrator to the Aquila Group of Funds, has announced the hiring of Eric Okerlund as a Utah-based credit analyst. As of January 2021, he has joined as a member of the Aquila Tax-Free Fund For Utah (UTAYX) investment management team.

As credit analyst, Eric Okerlund conducts research, credit analysis and review on bond issues and secondary bond offerings, and performs ongoing review of all bonds held in the portfolio of Aquila Tax-Free Fund For Utah. His responsibilities also include notifying the fund’s portfolio managers of any material changes, offering recommendations on potential purchase or sale of bonds and consideration for securing ratings for the bonds from securities rating agencies.

In this role, Mr. Okerlund has replaced Amy Rydalch, who accepted the position of city manager for Oakley, Utah.

Mr. Okerlund has over 30 years of auditing and municipal finance experience. Most recently, he served as Budget Officer for the City of West Jordan, Utah, where he managed budget proposals and requests, prepared regulatory financial schedules and resolved budget issues for over 20 years. His prior experience includes serving as Senior Accountant of Provo City Corporation in Utah for 11 years and auditing roles with the Defense Contract Audit Agency and the Internal Revenue Service. Mr. Okerlund attended Brigham Young University where he obtained a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

“Eric will be a great asset to the investment management team, bringing experience and expertise he has accrued over his 30 plus year career in municipal finance,” said JT Thompson, portfolio manager of Aquila Tax-Free Fund For Utah. “It will continue to enhance our ability to offer investors long-term investment solutions for today’s complex markets.”

Aquila Tax-Free Fund For Utah seeks to provide as high a level of current income exempt from Utah state and regular federal income taxes as is consistent with preservation of capital by investing primarily in municipal obligations of investment grade quality which pay interest exempt from Utah state and federal income taxes. Double tax-exempt income can be very attractive to investors in all tax brackets, and characteristics of municipal bonds may make them suitable for conservative investors.

Utah municipal bonds help finance schools, highways, airports, hospitals, and water and sewer facilities in the state, and through investing in Aquila Tax-Free Fund For Utah, investors may directly impact their state, county, and community.

Aquila’s lineup of mutual funds includes seven single-state municipal bond funds, an equity fund Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund (ATGYX), and a high-yield corporate bond fund Aquila Three Peaks High Income Fund (ATPYX).

ABOUT AQUILA

As investment managers for over 35 years, we have always believed that investing successfully depends on knowing what you own and why you own it. We think this is particularly important in today’s markets. Within the Aquila Group of Funds, each fund is managed to our high standards of quality and care, which we apply when implementing our municipal bond, equity and high-yield corporate bond strategies. We combine rigorous, hands-on investment research with a strong commitment to service and approachability. As of February 28, 2021, we manage over $3.2 billion in assets. Aquila Management Corporation, the Funds’ founder and sponsor, is a family-owned, privately-held firm established in 1984 to serve the needs of investors and financial advisors. Please see the Aquila Group of Funds’ Guiding Principles here.

Mutual fund investing involves risk; loss of principal is possible. Before investing in one of the Aquila Group of Funds, carefully read about and consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information found in the fund prospectus. Prospectuses are available from your financial advisor, and when you call 800-437-1000 or visit www.aquilafunds.com.

