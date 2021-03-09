Celularity to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Celularity to also participate in a fireside chat and panel discussion with Dr. Scott Gottlieb

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative allogeneic placenta-derived cellular therapies, announced that Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity, will present a corporate overview as well as participate in a fireside chat and panel discussion during the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9-10, 2021.



Corporate Presentation

A pre-recorded presentation will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7 a.m. ET on March 9, 2021.

Fireside Chat

Topic: Novel Approaches to Allogeneic Cell-Based Immunotherapy: Disruptive Applications in Oncology and Beyond

Date: March 10, 2021

Time: 12:00-1:00 p.m. ET

Panel on Gene and Cell Therapies with Dr. Scott Gottlieb

Date: March 10, 2021

Time: 3:00-4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: Link

A video recording of the corporate presentation will be available on the “Newsroom” section of the Celularity website following the conference.

About Celularity

Celularity, headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placenta-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs) targeting indications across cancer infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it will be able to develop therapeutic solutions that address a significant unmet global need for effective, accessible, and affordable therapeutics. To learn more visit celularity.com.

Celularity Investor Contacts:

Carlos Ramirez

Celularity

carlos.ramirez@celularity.com

Alexandra Roy

Solebury Trout

aroy@troutgroup.com

Celularity Media Contact

Jason Braco, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

(646)-751-4361

jbraco@lifescicomms.com