Wellbeing Engagement Solution Provider Grokker Continues Expansion

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grokker , the award-winning wellbeing engagement solution, today announced strategic new hires and promotions to support its continued growth. As one of the first HR technology companies to proactively respond to the impact of the global pandemic on the workforce, Grokker welcomed more than 1,000 new clients in 2020.



Company founder and CEO Lorna Borenstein commented, "Our business was accelerating before COVID-19; however, the profound impact of the pandemic further increased our growth rate. Working from home, coupled with demands for help with emotional, physical and financial wellbeing to help employees stay connected and engaged, have made Grokker the enterprise solution of choice. It's my pleasure to welcome our new team members as we position for continued success in 2021 and beyond."

Grokker's new hires include:

Susan Van Klink as Chief Revenue and Chief Diversity Officer. A veteran of SaaS in the HR space, Van Klink previously served as Global VP Sales & Strategy for SuccessFactors and VP of Customer Success at Taleo.

Luis Doffo as vice president of Sales. Most recently, he was the vice president of Sales at Espresa, a workplace benefits administration platform provider and, before that, he was senior director, Enterprise Sales at WageWorks.

Michele Driskell as vice president, Health Plan Solutions. Before joining Grokker, Driskell held executive positions at i2i Population Health, DG Solutions, SPH Analytics, and Home Access Health Corp.

Sabina Iyengar as director of Demand Generation. Iyengar had been the director of Marketing at Trasers and previously headed demand generation for CallidusCloud/SAP. She started her career at Intel Corp.

Fred Park as Video Production manager. Park previously held the roles of video producer at AMF Media Group and media producer at Realm, Inc.

Tammie Presser as Head of Customer Success. Before joining Grokker, Presser was vice president, Customer Success at Chorus.ai., and held executive positions at HouseCanary, Zignal Labs and Lithium Technologies.

G. Pablo Vanwoerkom as senior software engineer. Vanwoerkom joins Grokker from VMware and has a significant engineering background in digital learning application development.

Borenstein added, "In making this announcement, we're also pleased to recognize Lakshmi Mudlapur, who has been promoted to Head of Product. Lakshmi has served as Grokker's senior director of Product for the past three years and was previously in senior product roles at Yahoo!, CNN Money and Daily Hunt."

