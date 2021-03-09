Applied Systems Completes Acquisition of EZLynx

Combined organization to increase innovation and connectivity for independent agencies of all sizes

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems (“Applied”) today announced that they have closed their previously announced agreement to acquire EZLynx.

“Today is an exciting day for our companies, employees, customers, partners and the broader industry,” said Taylor Rhodes, CEO at Applied Systems. “EZLynx’s culture of customer loyalty and innovation fits perfectly with Applied’s next chapter of innovation and growth, and we remain committed to continuing to grow both companies’ product portfolios to provide greater productivity, simplicity, intelligence and value to agencies of all sizes.”

“The EZLynx team is excited to join forces with the Applied team and know the EZLynx story will only get better going forward,” said Nag Rao, CEO and co-founder of EZLynx. “We share a unified vision to provide independent agents with innovative technology to accomplish more in the future, and we are excited to bring our complementary products to market to help independent agents accomplish more in the future.”

Hellman & Friedman, a preeminent global private equity firm with a distinctive focus on investing in high-quality growth businesses with a long-term approach, has been Applied’s majority shareholder since 2014, alongside minority shareholders Stone Point Capital, JMI Equity, and CapitalG.

Nomura Securities provided committed financing to support the acquisition.

For more information on this acquisition, please click here.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is a leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is one of the world’s largest providers of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 20,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than eight million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

