Amica Insurance Selects the One Inc Digital Payments Platform

/EIN News/ -- FOLSOM, Calif., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc, a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce Amica Insurance (Amica) has selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform to provide both inbound and outbound digital payments as part of an overall effort to create a modern customer experience.



Headquartered in Lincoln, Rhode Island, Amica is the oldest mutual auto insurer in the country. The company also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities.

“We chose One Inc for a number of reasons, but their insurance industry expertise and ability to help us deliver an optimized customer experience were leading factors,” said Matthew Cubellis, accounting operations manager for Amica. “We’ll now be able to seamlessly integrate across our ecosystem, allowing us to offer expansive payment methods, while also rolling out broader proactive policyholder communication capabilities. The ability to digitize our more challenging insurance claim use-cases will allow us to not only reduce cycle times and expense, but also allow us to significantly improve our insureds’ experience.”

Working with One Inc, Amica’s enhanced digital payment capabilities will help to create a frictionless customer experience by leveraging a single virtual wallet for premium payment and claim disbursements and lowering compliance burden. Additionally, the selection of One Inc supports Amica’s goal to drive adoption of digital payments to lower operational costs and reduce the inefficiencies associated with receiving and disbursing paper checks.

Amica also appreciated One Inc’s strong partnership and integration history with Guidewire, demonstrated by the availability of out-of-the-box capabilities and validated accelerators. The integrations reduce implementation time, effort, and cost, while also reducing overall risk and providing speed-to-market.

“Amica was looking to create an end-to-end digital experience for their policyholders from the time they pay their premium to the moment they need a claim payment,” said Christopher W. Ewing, founder and CEO of One Inc. “With the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, Amica will now have the strength of the POWER OF ONE – a cohesive, seamless experience for both inbound and outbound payments, as well as expanded digital payment options that improve choice, security and speed. We are pleased to be a part of this project and very excited to add Amica to our growing list of insurance customers.”

The relationship between Amica and One Inc will enable Amica to not only execute on its digital strategy, but also achieve its mission to always put the customer first.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment experience. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com

About Amica Insurance (Amica)

Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities. Founded on principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country. For more information, please visit Amica.com.

