Contact: Cheri Patterson (NH F&G): (603) 868-1095 Matthew Seeley (MAFMC): (302) 526-5262 Dustin Colson Leaning (ASMFC): (703) 842-0714 March 9, 2021

Concord, NH – In partnership with the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (MAFMC), the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASFMC), and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) a virtual regional public hearing on the Draft Bluefish Allocation and Rebuilding Amendment will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

MAFMC and ASMFC are seeking public comment on management options under consideration in the Draft Bluefish Allocation and Rebuilding Amendment. This amendment contains alternatives to:

Revise the Fishery Management Plan’s (FMP) goals and objectives

Modify the bluefish allocations between the commercial and recreational sectors

Modify the commercial allocations to the states

Initiate a rebuilding plan

Revise the quota transfer processes

Revise how the FMP accounts for management uncertainty

Revise the de minimis provisions in the ASFMC’s FMP

To read the Draft Bluefish Allocation and Rebuilding Amendment visit https://www.mafmc.org/actions/bluefish-allocation-amendment.

Those wishing to join the virtual hearing or comment during the virtual meeting must register in advance at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/1167425575591673359.

Stakeholders are encouraged to provide input on the Draft Bluefish Allocation and Rebuilding Amendment either by registering for and attending regional public hearings or through written comment. Public comment will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. (EST) on Friday, April 23, 2021 and should be mailed to Dr. Christopher Moore, Executive Director, Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, 800 North State Street, Suite 201, Dover, DE 19901, faxed to 302-674-5399, or emailed to mseeley@mafmc.org.

Public comment will also be accepted online at https://www.mafmc.org/comments/bluefish-allocation-rebuilding-amendment.

The NH Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s fish, wildlife. and marine resources and their habitats. Learn more about the NH Fish and Game Marine Division at www.wildnh.com/marine.