Union Woman Arrested on Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and Related Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Britney Sheppard Campbell, 32, of Union, SC, on three charges connected to the sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office conducted a joint investigation resulting in charges by both agencies. Investigators with the United States Marshals Service, United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Union County Sheriff’s Office, and Union Public Safety Department, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation and arrest.

Investigators state Campbell engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced sexually explicit images of a minor.

Campbell was arrested on March 4, 2021. She is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree (§16-3-655(A)(1)) a felony punishable by a minimum of 25 years; and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment. An additional charge of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, was charged on March 5, 2021.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.