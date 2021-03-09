William Tropp: Understanding The Owner Financed Land Deal
Have you ever heard of an owner-financed land deal? Well, fortunately for the land buying public, William Tropp has and he is in business to make certain that you understand what an owner financed land deal is. Here is the news, an owner-financed land deal is when the owner of the land that you want to purchase is actually the lender as well. William has worked with these types of land purchases for a long time. He can help you work through the process and purchase the land you desire. Basically, you find a piece of land that you want to purchase, and instead of going to the bank for a mortgage you actually put a down payment on the land and pay the owner the balance for the purchase of the land over a period of time.
There's More To It Explains William Tropp
It's best to be honest with William Tropp when you meet him. This way he'll be able to get you the owner-financed land deal that you need. There are a lot of reasons why people may decide to have an owner-financed land deal. William Tropp explains that it's easier to get a loan with the owner of the land in some cases. If your credit isn't great or the bank passes on your mortgage application, owner-financed land is a way that lower-income individuals can own land. Don't let the bank deter you from being a landowner.
Something to discuss with William Tropp when you request his representation is the fact that the landowner is in control of the interest rate on the loan. William Tropp explains that it is a good idea to pay off the loan as soon as possible. However, you have to make certain that you can afford the interest as well as the payment. Some landowners have provisions in the loan that stipulate you must have a certain percentage of the loan paid off before you can build on the land. This is just one other item that William Tropp will discuss with you.
William Tropp Outlines Another Way To Buy Land
Taking advantage of the land deals that are present on a land auction site also can make land ownership possible for low-income families. William Tropp is interested in offering land ownership to just about everyone. He has dedicated his professional life to helping people acquire land for over 40 years.
