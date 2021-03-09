New Book From British Author, “Dear Piers Morgan” Says Meghan Markle is the Victim of Systemic Unconscious Bias & Why
A new book on Amazon discusses the havoc unconscious bias wreaks on the psyche of individuals, nations, the powerful, and the poor.
Meghan’s 'worthiness' to be Harry's wife should have never been a discussion. She must also have a voice.”LONDON, UK, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a global social climate rife with volatility surrounding racism, a British author named Suzann Douglas has taken aim. A woman of colour residing in the UK, her new book entitled “Dear Piers Morgan” takes a targeted look at the unconscious bias that seeps into the collective mindset. The book highlights how some of the misinformation surrounding Meghan Markle, created by the British tabloids and further fueled by journalists like Piers Morgan is formed. It explores how the fabricated overkill has created a “what you think you know” sensibility in the masses. Released in time for Meghan and Harry’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Douglas shows how and why the behavior of the British press can, over time, form incorrect opinions in the unsuspecting.
The interview heard around the world exposed something that’s gone underground for years - alleged racism in the monarchy and the establishment that runs their every move. In January 2020, British journalist Afua Hirsch wrote about the penchant for discrimination in the New York Times. She said that the country’s history had “...its pioneering role in the slave trade and the ideologies of racism that enabled it.” So then, this new book illustrates, “Should anyone be surprised in a modern age steeped in unconscious bias that a woman of colour with a British royal title would be led to the gallows?”
Douglas said of the book, “I felt so strongly moved to write to Piers Morgan about my observation that the reporting surrounding Meghan is about race. It’s about the unconscious bias that people have ingested about race. Meghan’s 'worthiness' to be Harry's wife should have never been a discussion. She must also have a voice.”
Douglas’ book explores how unconscious bias is built via the inborn needs everyone seeks to have met. She says, while growing up, information is ingested, which becomes unconscious, and then it powerfully informs every action and decision one has. This is the process of building the self-concept and the concept of others. Douglas factors elements that impact every person like curriculum, culture, media, race, and government. The book illustrates how humans build and then operate out of unconscious bias at individual and systemic levels.
About Suzann Douglas:
Suzann Douglas is a counselor and author. She supports clients through the complexities of family dynamics and the impact of trauma.
