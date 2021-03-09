William Tropp on The Rise of Rural Living: A Covid Inspired Trend
William Tropp DiscussesThe Rise of Rural Living: A Covid Inspired TrendHERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES , March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise of cities began in the late 1800s with the coming of the industrial age. The reason was clear. People moved where the jobs were. Today, things are more complex. Commuting allows people to have more flexibility with where they live. Cities remain popular because they offer convenience, but that might be changing, according to William Tropp.
Wiliam Tropp is a real estate investor who focuses on affordable land properties. He's been helping people purchase their own land for 40 years. William Tropp states that many people are moving out of the city and into rural areas, and he expects this trend to continue.
Moving by the Numbers
Moving is up 4% from 2019 to 2020. Surprisingly, William Tropp says the biggest trend is with temporary movers. Temporary moves are up 27%, while permanent moves are up 2%. Temporary movers file a temporary change of address, with the intention to move back within six months. This suggests many people are moving out of the city during COVID-19, with the intention of moving back to the city soon.
William Tropp says the trend can also be observed in property searches. There's a 34% increase in housing searches in rural areas and a 30% increase in searches in suburban areas. There was an increase in urban searches as well, at 19%. This suggests that plans to move in general might be on the rise, but the trend is higher in suburban and rural areas.
Why Are People Moving?
28% of movers said they moved out of the city to avoid getting Covid-19. There were other motivations as well. William Tropp notes that 43% stated they moved to be closer to family or because their college closed. 18% left due to financial reasons, including job loss due to the pandemic. Cities put you in close contact with more people, and more contact increases exposure to risk. However, that might not be the only reason cities have lost their appeal, William Tropp says.
Covid might have an indirect impact on people choosing to move to rural areas as well, according to William Tropp. The main appeal of cities is their location convenience. There are many things to do, places to shop, and employment opportunities. With covid, these benefits are greatly diminished.
Restaurants, museums, and theatres are shut down or at a limited capacity. William Tropp states that shopping in-store doesn't have the appeal it did before Covid. In fact, 75% of Americans say that they've changed their shopping behavior since the pandemic began. Perhaps most importantly, many people are working from home part or all of the time. 42% of workers now work full time from home, eliminating the need for them to live near their place of employment.
Rural property values are increasing, and agricultural land is holding steady after significant increases starting in 2006. William Tropp expects this trend to continue as Covid changes the way we shop, work, and live permanently.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17865519491
email us here