Canadian Global Café Chain serves up Spring Forward beverages for Spring 2021
The Second Cup Coffee Inc. will be launching its Limited Edition Spring line up with Cold Brew Mint Peach Tea, Green Tea Latte and Pistachio Coffee ChillerTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. (“Second Cup”), today announced its spring 2021 beverage lineup inspired by unique flavours. As spring comes round the corner it’s the perfect time to try these refreshing and unique beverages with our first Cold Brew Tea offering, our award-winning Green Tea Latte and a new refreshing Pistachio Coffee Chiller.
It is time to Spring Forward into the season that reminds us that summer is almost here! Along with our premium ethical and sustainable coffees and organic teas our beverage team has been hard at work creating the best way to launch spring. A time to celebrate a rebirth with our Friend of the Earth inspired beverage selection.
“We were inspired by Spring Gardens and the promise of new growth and restoration of the earth. Reminiscent of fresh buds and a warm sunshine kind of vibe,” Jim Ragas, President and CEO of Second Cup.
Our, iced Cold Brew Mint Peach Tea will evoke springtime with its vibrant colour and sunny flavours. Our Green Tea Latte is the perfect blend of creamy green tea and earthy flavours. Our third new item is the Pistachio Coffee Chiller that really showcases our espresso with just the right amount of sweetness from the pistachio.
Second Cup originated over 45 years ago in Toronto, Canada. Second Cup’s international expansion started in 2003 and has now expanded to 23 countries globally. Second Cup café operators are committed to serving the best coffees and unique beverages, espresso-based beverages, iced drinks, unique frozen yogurt parfaits and shakes as well as signature foods and the most indulgent treats from all over the world in an inviting ambiance with uncompromising standards of customer service, product quality and freshness.
