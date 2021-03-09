Pell Grant Option Now Available for Lakewood University’s Paralegal Program
This unique opportunity enables students to graduate as a paralegal – 100% debt free.CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed Lakewood University is excited to announce the coveted Pell Grant is now available for the institution’s Paralegal Program.
Lakewood University is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that provides worldwide distance education for business, medical, and legal professions. The university provides quality online programs that are both rigorous and able to be earned in a short period of time.
Last year, Lakewood University received approval for Title IV, which enables students to access a variety of funding options to help pay for tuition, mandatory fees, and some room and board. These funding options include Federal Pell Grants, which are awarded to undergraduate students who are in financial need and have not yet earned a degree. Generally, Pell Grants do not have to be repaid, making them an excellent solution for students who desperately need financial support for their post-secondary education.
In the university’s most recent news, Lakewood University has now made the Pell Grant option available to students interested in its renowned Paralegal Program. As such, students in need and who qualify for a Pell Grant can graduate as a paralegal 100% debt free, thereby enabling them to start their career as a paralegal without the burden of student loan debt.
“At Lakewood University, we believe that everyone deserves a college education, regardless of your age or background,” says President and founder of Lakewood University, Tanya Haggins. “With our easy application process, rigorous courses, flexible scheduling, and 9-month program, you’ll graduate quickly, debt-free, and ready to start your new career with confidence.”
For more information about Lakewood University, or to register for its Paralegal Program, please visit https://lakewood.edu/.
About Lakewood University
Lakewood University is a 100% accredited online college offering MBA, Bachelor’s, and Associate degrees, as well as certified programs in the medical, information technology, business, and legal fields.
Lakewood University’s mission is to improve the quality of life of its students by providing excellent, affordable, and in-demand educational programs using various distance learning methods.
The university enrolls students year-round, enabling them to immediately begin their program of choice at a time that is right for them. Hundreds of students across the world have enrolled in Lakewood’s globally recognized programs.
Morgan Myers
Lakewood University
+1 440-334-4919
mmyers@lakewood.edu