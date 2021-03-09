Lorelei Lehmann and the One Drop Project
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2014, All In for One Drop sent a poker delegation to visit El Salvador and Honduras. In honor of World Water Day, One Drop Foundation has provided PokerNews with exclusive videos featuring the experiences of World Series of Poker Tournament Director Jack Effel; poker pro Olivier Busquet; and reigning Big One for One Drop champ Daniel Colman.
Yesterday we debuted Colman's video, and today we continue with a video devoted to Busquet and his wife. Over the next two days, we will also show Effel's video, and then finish with a highlight video, the same that was shown on Feb. 27 at the American Poker Awards in Beverly Hills when the partnership between One Drop and the WSOP was a nominee in the philanthropy category.
The All In for One Drop sent a poker delegation began on Saturday, Nov. 29 when Colman, Busquet and his wife, Lorelei Lehmann, were greeted by in-country staff Ignacio Hernandez and Isabelle Viens.
Born with the gift of sight, Lorelei has been leading people back to their true selves and liberating their hearts, spirits, work, and relationships.
The next day Effel arrived, and then the fellowship traveled to the intervention zone where they met with the project team and were treated to a presentation by Laja Karan.
"The project offers long-lasting solutions to poverty related problems," the One Drop Foundation explains about their El Salvador project. "The proposed intervention method directly supports 12,000 people, mostly living from subsistence agriculture in the project’s intervention zone (1,100 families as well as 3,000 students from 20 schools) and has an overall impact on more than 20,000 men, women and young people through its popular education component and the economic activities generated in the region.
Over the next day and a half, everyone participated in artistic activities and traveled to both San Miguel and Junquillo. On Tuesday, it was off to Honduras, and over the next two days became familiarized with that One Drop project, visited the Tamarindo Community, and took a small boat tour of Fonseca Gulf, among other things.
"The project aims to improve living conditions, food security, health and income in 12 rural communities in Valle Choluteca and Francisco Morazán, in Southern Honduras, through better access to water and its responsible use," One Drop says of their Honduras project. "The region is marked by extreme poverty and strong pressure on water resources. A total of 87,000 people live in Valle Choluteca and Francisco Morazán; 40% to 54% of families live in dire poverty, a higher rate than the national average.
