Aero Capital Solutions Announces 2020 Year-end Summary

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aero Capital Solutions, Inc. (ACS), a leading mid-life aircraft leasing platform, today announced a summary of results for calendar year 2020. While a challenging year for the aviation industry, ACS continued to deploy capital and work with airline partners to provide tailored structures in support of airlines’ evolving needs.



Overall, 2020 saw a strong development in portfolio origination with solid momentum in the sale-and-lease back segment of its business. The company concluded deals for 36 aircraft in sale-and-leaseback transactions with U.S. and European operators. The ability of ACS to perform timely transactions provided its airline partners with a vehicle to effectively address the economic impacts of the pandemic. ACS purchased 60 aircraft for its portfolio and sold 14 aircraft during 2020.

“The primary focus last year was ensuring we continued to provide flexibility and long-term support to our airline partners,” remarked Jason Barany, ACS’ CEO & CIO. “As the industry recovers, we will continue to deploy capital and provide innovative structures to assist our airline partners.”

In addition to the aircraft transactions, 27 engine lease agreements were signed in 2020. ACS further purchased 8 engines and sold 15 engines from its inventory during the pandemic, illustrating the depth and breadth of its industry partnerships. Backed by strong funding, and having expertise in both aircraft and engine transactions, ACS can provide innovative structures which support airline partners’ unique financial and operational requirements.

“Our strategy of providing active management, combined with both aircraft and engine expertise, allows us to offer bespoke structures and specialized offerings, including maintenance avoidance on engines and flexible return conditions,” stated Barany. “These distinctive ACS services were highly sought this past year.”

As of January 2021, ACS had more than 95 aircraft and 75 engines in its portfolio, encompassing 28 lessees in 21 countries.

