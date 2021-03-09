Caizcoin Launches Its Platform, Breaking Barriers as a Global Cryptocurrency for All

Caizcoin is a decentralized financial solution that enables quick and cost-efficient international money transfers

/EIN News/ -- HEIDELBERG, Germany, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Approved as compliant with Islamic financial law by Islamic scholars, Caizcoin opens the international cryptocurrency market to Muslims for the first time. Its mission, as the first cryptocurrency certified as an official Islamic blockchain, is to connect innovative financial solutions with humanity and values—allowing everyone to fairly participate in the contemporary world of finance.



While the company is based in Germany, Caizcoin's team is made up of young, dynamic leaders around the globe - all of whom excel in business, technology, and finance. The accomplished team was hand-picked to work in tandem with international scholars, economists, and finance experts for guidance on ensuring Islamic values were infused into every aspect of the finished product.

The experts at Caizcoin found it imperative that the cryptocurrency follow guidelines from within the Islamic faith that align with the best moral utilization of the technology. By staying within the binding principles of Islam law, Caizcoin tokens can be used for financial good such as collaborating with organizations and institutions to enable Waqf and Zakat donations and Islam-compliant e-commerce.

Caizcoin is built on its own decentralized blockchain, making it infinitely more secure to its users. This dedicated blockchain guarantees speedy, anonymous transactions, ledger accountability, and unmatched growth potential. The secure payment system, E-wallet, will control transactions in order to make the cryptocurrency secure for every investor.

Global usage of Caizcoin as a currency is encouraged, with a modern digital financial solution and API for third-party integrations. Investors from around the globe are exempt from fees until they reach a certain withdrawal ratio, and will enjoy instant transfers of funds secured by blockchain technology. All vendors and partners within the network must adhere to the values and standards represented by Caizcoin.

Everyone around the globe is invited to learn and use Caizcoin and benefit from the financial freedom that it provides. Private Sale of the token already started, and the coin will be available soon on several exchanges.





