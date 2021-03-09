Volatus Aerospace Appoints National Operations Director

Volatus announces the appointment of Dan Juhlin as Director, Government Relations / National Operations Coordinator

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace, Canada’s largest, technology-enabled unmanned aerial solution provider, appoints Dan Juhlin to the position of Director, Government Relations/National Operations.



Dan joins Volatus from the Government of Alberta RPAS Program where he served as the RPAS Operations Coordinator providing guidance to over 100 RPAS Pilots across six government departments in addition to acting as technical advisor to the RPAS Governance Committee. Dan holds Bachelor of Science in Geography with a Concentration in GIS (CGIS), holds a Canadian Advanced RPAS Certificate with Transport Canada Flight Reviewer Rating, and is Recipient of the ADM Operations Commendation Award for the RPAS Program with the Government of Alberta.

In his new role, Dan will be responsible for influencing public policy at all levels of government, participating in business development, and working with the company’s regional leadership to coordinate operations in a standardized system to ensure consistent service delivery and compliance with applicable regulations & company policies.

"We couldn't be more excited to have Dan join the Volatus Aerospace leadership team" said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "We have over 100 pilots in our network reaching coast-to-coast. Dan’s deep experience managing operations of this size will be a huge asset as we continue moving through a rapid expansion”.

“Volatus is at the head of the curve in perhaps one of the fasted-paced and rapidly evolving industries on the planet. I am excited to join the Volatus team as we help to shape the RPAS industry and expand our reach in the Americas”

About Volatus Aerospace: Volatus Aerospace Corp. is Canada’s largest, technology-enabled unmanned aerial solution provider. Steeped in aviation experience, Volatus is dedicated to commercializing the full potential of unmanned technologies throughout the Americas and around the world. With locations across Canada, Volatus offers a comprehensive range of solutions for both civilian and military applications.

