Media Entertainment and Esports Powerhouse ReKTGlobal Acquires TalentX Entertainment

This new acquisition creates ReKTX, a talent management company helping brands reach the GenZ audience through creators and social media

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReKTGlobal , the leading media entertainment company reaching GenZ through esports, influencers and social media, announces its acquisition of TalentX Entertainment, the premier social media monetization and talent development company. With its massive roster of the world’s top social media stars, including members of The Sway House, like creators Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson, Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, and Blake Gray, this acquisition solidifies ReKTGlobal as the leader of the creator economy.



This acquisition consolidates ReKTGlobal’s previous joint venture with TalentX, TalentX Gaming (TXG), and TalentX Entertainment into ReKTX, ReKTGlobal’s new talent management arm. ReKTX will combine TalentX’s powerful portfolio and creator-first style of talent management, with ReKTGlobal’s expertise across esports, traditional sports, music and entertainment.

“We started ReKTGlobal with a focus on esports, and as a consequence, a predominantly male demographic,” said Dave Bialek, CEO of ReKTGlobal. “This acquisition more broadly positions our company and our offerings to now include a significant female demographic by providing access to creator-driven content. As entertainment evolves, ReKTGlobal’s ecosystem is uniquely suited to provide fans and brands with uncommon access.”

“Creators have become one of the most influential segments of every major industry,” said Amish Shah, Founder of ReKTGlobal. “We’re incredibly bullish on this idea of the ‘creator economy,’ so with our already close-knit relationship with TalentX, bringing them into the ReKTGlobal family was a great addition to our diversified portfolio of assets.”

“I’m incredibly proud of how TalentX Entertainment, the dream I helped turn into a reality with my business partner Michael Gruen, our former CEO Warren Lentz and the ReKTGlobal team, has grown over the past year," said Josh Richards. "Merging the social media creator world with the gaming world is the next natural step in the process, and this deal with ReKTGlobal is only the next chapter in what has been an amazing journey."

Launched in 2017 by Amish Shah and Dave Bialek, ReKTGlobal is the parent company to global esports powerhouse and top-ten team in the League of Legends European Championship, Rogue, and Call of Duty franchise, the London Royal Ravens. In addition to its ownership of the championship-winning esports teams, ReKTGlobal uses its expertise in esports, media, and entertainment to provide client services including event management, fan monetization and management, content creation and digital media support. ReKTX further bolsters its talent management and influencer marketing services.

The ReKTGlobal ownership team includes Summit Partners, Nick Gross, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, musical artists Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons and Nicky Romero, pro athletes Rudy Gobert, Landon Collins and Taylor Fritz, and superstars Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson.

ReKTGlobal is a media entertainment company that uses esports, influencers, and social media to help brands reach the GenZ audience through marketing agency and talent management services, and its championship-winning esports teams, Rogue and the London Royal Ravens. Backed by some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, and led by its leadership team of proven business experts, ReKTGlobal helps brands including State Farm, HyperX, NortonLifeLock and KIA reach gamers around the world.

